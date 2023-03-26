OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G specs leaked ahead of launch: All you need to know

OnePlus is a name that is considered to be synonyms with quality. The company has till date offered several impressive smartphones to the users belonging to different price segments. And now, OnePlus is gearing up to launch a brand new affordable smartphone on April 4. Called as the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, the smartphone was announced by the company recently and will be unveiled next month. Renders of the phone in a lime green color also surfaced online. And now, ahead of its launch, some key specifications of the device have been leaked online, giving users a glimpse of what to expect. The Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is expected to be a great device for those who want a powerful and reliable phone without breaking the bank.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G leaked specs

According to a report in GSM Arena, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will have a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz LCD display, which should provide users with a smooth and immersive viewing experience. The device is also expected to come with a large 5,000 mAh battery with 67W charging to ensure that the phone stays powered up for extended periods.

In addition to this, the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, promising to provide users with a fast and responsive experience. The device is also expected to come with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which should be enough for most users.

Coming to the camera, which can be an important point for many users, the phone is also expected to feature a 108MP main camera accompanied by two 2MP snappers, likely to be a depth sensor and a macro cam. In the front, there will be a 16MP selfie camera to capture selfies.

Talking about the connectivity that the phone offers, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is expected to come with Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, dual SIM support, and NFC on board. Additionally, the device is expected to run on Android 13, promising users with the latest features and enhancements.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite expected price

As it is an entry-level product, the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is expected to be priced in a way so that it is accessible to a wide range of users. The expected price range of the phone is under Rs 20,000, meeting that of its predecessor. However, we wouldn't get too excited about the same till the company rolls out an official announcement. We look forward to more information about the phone as we get closer to the April 4 launch.