OnePlus Nord N20 5G renders hint at a flat-edge design, completely new look

Other than the much-anticipated OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus might also be working on a mid-range smartphone which will serve as the successor to its Nord series. New reports indicate that the OnePlus Nord N20 5G is in the making and that it will carry a completely new flat-edge design which we have not seen on any OnePlus smartphone to date.

The claims are backed by renders of the device which have been shared online recently. The renders show a new OnePlus phone with a refreshingly new look, thanks to a flat build and a reworked camera module that will come with triple lenses. There is also a glass back and a punch-hole cutout on the display for a selfie shooter.

The new leaks have been shared by OnLeaks through a recent 91Mobiles report. The alleged images of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G are quite possibly our first look at the smartphone. Though that is not all that the report shares. It even hints at the possible specifications of the mid-range OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G expected specifications

OnePlus Nord N20 purple colour option render (Image: 91Mobiles, OnLeaks)

The new leaks suggest that the OnePlus Nord N20 5G will come with a 6.43-inch flat AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a considerable bezel at its chin. In addition, there will be a punch-hole cutout on the top left of the display for a selfie camera. The phone might be backed by the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset.

Optics on the OnePlus Nord N20 5G might include a triple-lens camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. At the front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone will measure 159.8 x 73.1 x 7.7mm (9.6mm including the protruding cameras at the back).

Other features will include a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C, a microphone and speaker grille at the bottom. The device sports the power button on the right and the volume rocker as well as the SIM card on the left. At the top, there is a microphone for noise cancellation.

The render images show the phone in Grey and Purple colour options, though there might be more at the time of launch. For now, OnePlus may be focusing on the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro, expected for some time in late January or early February. You can read all that we know about the phone already, here.