OnePlus Nord TWS earbuds and a phone codenamed Oscar are in the works, leak suggests

OnePlus is reported to be working on a couple of products. The Nord TWS earbuds are one of them, which could be paired with the company's affordable Nord lineup upon launch. Another is a flagship smartphone which may be launched by the next quarter of this year. While the design of the phone is not known, the renders of the Nord TWS surfaced online recently. The Nord Buds appear in a fresh design that has not been used on any of the OnePlus TWS before.

The renders have been released by 91mobiles in collaboration with Onleaks. Its source states that the final product could be different from what we are seeing in these renders, as these images are based on live images of "final prototyping stage units". In other words, the actual product will look similar to the one in the image but it may not be completely identical.

OnePlus Nord TWS

In the render images, the OnePlus Nord TWS can be seen featuring an in-ear design. While the buds themselves are short, the protruding stems are wide. Each of these buds has a gold-accented circle however, their function is yet to be found. We are presuming that these will act as physical buttons for touch controls.

A pill-shaped case with flat sides and bottom is likely to be used for the OnePlus Nord TWS. The case has OnePlus branding at the top in a gold accent. There aren't any notification LEDs on the outside, thus we are guessing OnePlus has put at least one on the inside.

The Nord TWS is expected to be unveiled later in the year. At the moment, we do not have any information about the pricing of this device. But it's easy to predict that the Nord TWS will be priced lower than the OnePlus Buds, as the Nord series aims at the affordable segment.

OnePlus is also reported to be working on a phone which will be a part of the numbered flagship series. The phone is codenamed Oscar and may make its debut in Q2, possibly between April and June. It is believed that Oscar is the vanilla OnePlus 10 that didn't make its way alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro. OnePlus is yet to confirm any of these products, so we suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt.