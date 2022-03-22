OnePlus to reportedly release 6 smartphones in 2022; launch timeline tipped

There was a time when OnePlus used to launch only one or two phones in a year. This has changed over the years. The company reportedly has plans to launch as many as six smartphones this year. One of them is the OnePlus 10 Pro, which will make its debut in the coming days. While the company hasn't yet confirmed the launch date, it has started posting teasers for the device, indicating that the launch will happen soon.

But, this isn't a new device. It is already available for purchase in China and will be making its way to the international markets. Tipster Yogesh Brar claims that while the OnePlus 10 Pro will be unveiled in March, the company is planning to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite in April. It is worth pointing out that OnePlus just recently announced the OnePlus Nord CE 2 and now, it is being said that a more toned version of the same device is coming. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is currently selling for Rs 23,999. There are chances that the brand might target the Rs 20,000 segment with this phone.

In April or in early May, we could also witness the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone. In the same month, the cited source suggests that the OnePlus 10R could make its debut, which will be a successor to the OnePlus 9R smartphone. The latter is currently selling for as low as Rs 36,999. It was originally made available at around Rs 40,000, so the new one could be offered at the same price range.

In July, the OnePlus Nord 3 could become official with upgraded specs. Its predecessor, OnePlus Nord 2, was also announced in July last year, so this could turn out to be true. The regular OnePlus Nord series falls under Rs 30,000 price bracket, whereas the cheaper OnePlus Nord CE series starts under Rs 25,000. The Nord 2 is still on sale for Rs 27,999 via Amazon.

Lastly, this year, OnePlus might also bring the OnePlus 10 Ultra model. The cited source suggests that the device could also be called OnePlus 10 Pro Plus, which is said to launch in September. At the moment, there is no info on this device, but the name suggests that it will likely be a premium version of the existing OnePlus 10 Pro flagship.