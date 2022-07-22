OnePlus to unveil OxygenOS 13 alongside OnePlus 10T 5G on August 3

OnePlus has announced that its upcoming mobile operating system, OxygenOS 13, will be unveiled alongside the OnePlus 10T 5G on August 3. The OS, likely based on Android 13, will first arrive on the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T 5G later this year. The company co-founder and current executive, Pete Lau, also announced that its upcoming OnePlus 10T 5G will feature Qualcomm's most premium Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which powers select flagship smartphones currently. Both OxygenOS 13 and the OnePlus 10T 5G will be unveiled in the US in an in-person event, but fans in India will be able to view the live stream at 7:30 PM.

Lau shared the update in a post on the OnePlus Community website, where he says the upcoming OxygenOS 13 will retain fans' beloved features such as always-on displays (AODs) and Zen Mode. The OS will also get "exciting optimizations and improvements". The company is also planning to improve gaming and connectivity with the upcoming Android-based OS, the post adds.

It will be interesting to see the changes, as OnePlus has been closely working with its sister brand Oppo for their latest devices and OS(es). Both companies come under the China-based BBK group and Lau holds the portfolio of chief product officer at Oppo.

The Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 came with some big changes, but many did not like the interface as it heavily resembles Oppo's ColorOS 12. This year, we can expect ColorOS 13 to integrate more features from ColorOS 13, but details remain unclear.

We can expect the newer OnePlus and OnePlus Nord smartphones like the OnePlus 10 and 9 series, Nord 2 and Nord CE 2 to get OxygenOS 13 as they are promised to get at least one year of Android upgrade. But it also means that the OnePlus 10T 5G will not ship with OxygenOS 13 out-of-the-box, and will get it later. The smartphone will clearly get a more powerful chipset, but leaks suggest it won't come with Hasselblad-tuned cameras.