OnePlus tweets on Samsung's S Pen and now Twitter is going bonkers

To err, is human and for the most parts, people would forgive you for a silly mistake. That is not to say that one can't get a laugh out of it if the mistake produces hilarious results. If you are making that mistake on social media, you can be sure that the humour will be shared widely among the netizens.

Case in point, a recent "oopsy" by OnePlus India on Twitter. The account that is much in focus these days for updates on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G posted something completely irrelevant. So much so that it wasn't even related to the brand but to a Samsung product instead.

OnePlus India Twitter account went all praises for the SPen that accompanies the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in a recent tweet. Along with a video of the device, the tweet ran a poll mentioning the various aspects of the smartphone.

Needless to say, the Twitterati lost its mind over the post. People were quick to assume all sorts of things and screenshots of the post quickly started to make rounds on Twitter. Some assumed an upcoming collaboration among the brands. Others thought that the account was hacked.

None of the theories were true of course. It was a simple human error by someone handling the two social media accounts. Since the team behind the accounts of Samsung India and OnePlus India is the same, the person tweeting about the SPen simply got mixed up with the accounts. Happens, right?

It was good that the Twitterati found humour in the incident. Comments started to pour in quickly, of a possible crossover between OnePlus and Samsung. While we would all want to see that, none of it is actually happening. The social media person just got our hopes up for nothing. PS: not the new "Nothing" by Carl Pei. We are not in the Marvel Universe crossover.

(Image: Ishan Agarwal/ Twitter)

The tweet was quickly deleted, and another was posted in its wake. This one by OnePlus, welcomed Samsung for the "gesture" and rather slyly asked for an "accidental" tweet for the Nord 2 5G.

Like that is happening. The mix-up is on you social guy/ girl. Good comeback, we must say, but Samsung isn't liable to turn this into a heart-to-heart.

It would be cool though, wouldn't it? An SPen for the OnePlus Pad! Let us know what you think in the comment section below.