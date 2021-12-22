OnlyFans appoints Amrapali Gan as CEO after founder Tim Stokely steps down

OnlyFans has named Ami Gan as its new Chief Executive Officer effective from December 21, 2021. Ami Gan will replace Tim Stokely, who has been running the subscription-based service successfully since creating it 5 years ago. The social media platform is currently used by porn stars, musicians and other content creators to share content with their paying subscribers.

Aged 36, Amrapali "Ami" Gan has served as the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for OnlyFans since 2020. Gan has worked closely with Stokely and has had a credible involvement in the growth of OnlyFans. She will now be at the helm of the company, allowing Tim Stokely to pursue other endeavors. Stokely will continue with OnlyFans as an adviser to the firm.