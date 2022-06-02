Oppo A77 5G with 48-megapixel dual rear cameras launched but you cannot buy it in India yet

Oppo A77 is the latest smartphone that joins the company's A-series of mid-range smartphones. The all-new Oppo A77 comes with bells and whistles such as 33W fast-charging support and the feature to expand the RAM, but if you are excited about buying it in India, you will be disappointed. Oppo has launched the A77 in Thailand for now and there is no information on whether the new phone will come to India.

The new Oppo A77 borrows its design from the recently launched Reno 8 series, but the specifications of this phone are slightly different. By different, I mean less powerful, considering this phone is priced lower than the Reno 8 series. But that is not a bad thing because, for people who do not want to spend more on a phone that looks premium, the Oppo A77 can be considered.

Oppo A77 price

The Oppo A77 costs THB 9,999 (roughly Rs 22,500) for its single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. This price comes courtesy of a report by Playfuldroid because the Oppo website does not mention the price yet. But it does mention that the Oppo A77 will be available for purchase from third-party websites in Thailand. The Oppo A77 comes in Midnight Black and Ocean Blue colours.

Oppo A77 specifications

The Oppo A77 is a mid-ranger that comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD that has an HD+ resolution with a pixel density of 269 PPI, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. Oppo has not said what protection it has used for the display, but you can expect some kind of protection. The Oppo A77 runs Android 12-powered ColorOS 12.1. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for easy access to biometrics. The Oppo A77 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, but in case you need more, there is a microSD card slot available.

The two cameras on the Oppo A77 include a 48-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera. The main camera supports 1080p video recording at 30fps. On the front, the A77 has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The Oppo A77 is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone as well as a USB-C port and NFC on the A77.