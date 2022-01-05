Oppo Enco M32 wireless neckband launched in India at Rs 1,799

Smartphone maker Oppo on Wednesday launched its new neckband-style earbuds in India. Called the Oppo Enco M32 which according to the company provides up to 28 hours of listening time after a flash charge of 35 minutes.

The neckband will be available on the Amazon website and the Oppo stores starting January 10. The Oppo Enco M32 can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 1,499 till January 12. The OPPO Enco M32 wireless earphones are priced at Rs. 1,799 in India. This product originally debuted at the end of November alongside the OPPO Reno7 series in China.

The Oppo Enco M32 packs 10mm dynamic drivers, which can deliver balanced sound with clear mids, discernible bass, and crisp highs. The earphones can support the AAC audio format for enhanced sound quality over streaming.

The wireless earphones are offered in Black colour. The Oppo Enco M32 is fitted with Bluetooth 5.0 low-latency transmission technology to remain connected to two smartphones or tablets at the same time. The device is IP55 certified dust and water-resistant, making them ideal for outdoor runs and workouts.

Additionally, it has magnetic earbuds that will automatically start pairing when split and power off the device if joined together. The multi-function button, for managing calls and activating voice assistants, and volume rockers have been placed at the right side of the earphones.

The Enco M32 features a Hall-effect switch that automatically pairs them with a smartphone when the magnetic earbuds are split and on the other hand, powered off when joined together. The OPPO Enco M32 is backed by a 220mAh battery life that is rated for up to 28 hours of usage on a full charge.

The wireless earphones support fast charging via Type-C port and are claimed to offer 20 hours of music playback with 10 minutes of charging. Other features include dual device switching, independent bass chamber design, noise cancellation for calls, and support for voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant.

The neckband also features a dual-device, fast-switching function that allows a free flow between the two devices and enables Bluetooth signal switching accordingly.

The Enco M32 wireless neckband also features an AI call-noise-reduction algorithm that transmits voice over calls without ambient-sound disturbances. However, Unlike OPPO Enco M31, the OPPO Enco M32 lacks support for LDAC.

