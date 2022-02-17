Oppo Find X5 series specifications detailed in new leak, launch on February 24

Oppo has announced it will launch the Find X5 series on February 24. There will be two phones in the series, the Find X5 and the Find X5 Pro, and Oppo has revealed what they look like and some key specifications. Leaks, on the other hand, have revealed a lot more about the two upcoming flagships.

Being the flagship series for 2022, a few things are given. Oppo has already confirmed that the Find X5 Pro will be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered phone, but besides the top-end chipset, Oppo is, for the first time, using its own NPU, MariSilicon X, which will give the upcoming phones better camera capabilities. The flagship phone will also use top-end cameras, including a Sony IMX776 sensor that will bring improvements over the IMX766 sensor that was on the Find X3 Pro.

We have known these things for a while now, but the listing of both the Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro on China's TENAA certification website have given us far more details about the upcoming phones. These certifications also mean that the phones are coming to China, if not India, initially.

The listings show the model numbers PFEM10 and PFFM10, and they belong to Oppo's Find X series. So, these models are definitely associated with the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro. And the specifications noted alongside these model numbers give us a fair idea, so let us talk about them.

Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro specifications

The Oppo Find X5 Pro may come with a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ AMOLED display, while the Find X5 is likely to feature a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED flat display. Powering the Find X5 Pro will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, while inside the Find X5 will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, the listings have revealed. While the Find X5 Pro will have up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, the Find X5 will max out at 12GB of RAM and 256GB of memory.

Cameras on the Oppo Find X5 Pro will include two 50-megapixel Sony IMX776 sensors and a 13-megapixel third sensor with a telephoto lens. The Find X5 will borrow these three cameras, but selfie cameras on both phones are said to be different. While the Find X5 Pro will use a Sony IMX709 sensor, the Find X5 may come with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor. Both phones will come with 80W wired charging, but their battery capacities are likely to be different.

The TENAA listings suggest the Find X5 Pro will have a 5000mAh battery, while the Find X5 will use a 4800mAh battery. Both phones will also support wireless charging, but there is only information about the Find X5 Pro that it will feature 50W technology.