Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G is latest Dimensity 1200-powered phone, check full specifications, features, and price

Oppo has launched the Reno 6 Pro 5G smartphone in India and it brings a horde of things. The first of them is the beautiful design that is so captivating that you will be bound to overlook any other things that may not meet your expectations. The Reno 6 Pro 5G is all about fashion and is the right fit for someone who needs a phone to flaunt more than going by the value-for-money quotient. But it has a cost much more than what similarly-specced phones are priced at.

The Reno 6 Pro 5G does not come alone. Oppo has also launched the Reno 6 smartphone in India and it also supports 5G. This phone is the first one to sport a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor and borrows most of its specifications from the Reno 6 Pro 5G. Since the Reno 6 Pro 5G is the star of the series, let us quickly go through the specifications, price, and features of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G specifications

Display: The Oppo Reno 6 Pro comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Processor: Powering the Reno 6 Pro 5G is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

RAM: There is 12GB of RAM on the phone.

Storage: You get 256GB of internal storage on the phone.

Rear Cameras: There is a 64-megapixel main camera, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera.

Front Camera: The front camera is a 32-megapixel shooter.

Battery: Keeping the light on is a 4500mAh battery on the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G.

Operating System: The Reno 6 Pro 5G runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G features

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G comes with Bokeh Flare Portrait mode for photos and videos, and it is the biggest selling point of the phone, according to the company. What this feature does is it blurs the background while centring all the focus on the person, and this focus is maintained throughout video recording. I found this feature pretty good and is worth using. Another feature is 65W fast charging that can top up the battery on the Reno 6 Pro 5G in less than 40 minutes. The smartphone has HDR10+ for HDR videos on YouTube and Disney+ Hotstar, as well.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G price in India

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G costs Rs 39,990 for the lonesome 12GB RAM, 256GB storage variant. It comes in black, blue, and aurora colourways. The first sale is on July 20 on Flipkart.