Oppo Reno 7 Pro vs OnePlus 9RT: Which is better

Oppo has announced the Reno 7 Pro in India. The major highlight of this device is its camera system. It is equipped with quad rear cameras including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main lens and a colour temperature sensor. While at the front, it has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 camera for selfies. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It gets a 4500mAh battery with 65W charging support.

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro priced at Rs 39,999, can be a good competitor to the recently launched OnePlus 9RT. The OnePlus 9RT ships with a Snapdragon 888 chipset and paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It sports the same 50-megapixel main sensor. The battery capacity and charging support is also similar. So here we compare Oppo Reno 7 Pro with the OnePlus 9RT to find out which is a better device on paper.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro vs OnePlus 9RT: Specs and features

Dimensions and weight: The Oppo Reno 7 Pro measures 158.2 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm and weighs 180 grams, while OnePlus 9RT measures 162.2 x 74.6 x 8.3 mm and weighs 199 grams..

Display: The device sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. On the other hand, OnePlus 9RT gets a 6.62- inch AMOLED with 120Hz high refresh rate.

Processor: The Oppo Reno 7 Pro is powered by an octa-core Dimensity 1200 chipset whereas OnePlus 9RT is equipped with the Snapdragon 888 processor.

RAM: The Oppo Reno 7 Pro gets 12GB RAM while OnePlus 9RT has 8GB RAM.

Storage: The OnePlus 9RT has 128GB of storage. In comparison, Oppo Reno 7 Pro gets double the storage at 256GB.

Rear camera: The Oppo Reno 7 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a dedicated colour temperature sensor.

While, OnePlus 9RT features a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 lens, same as the Oppo Reno 7 Pro, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Front camera: The Oppo Reno 7 Pro gets a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera. On the flip side, OnePlus 9RT has a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

Battery: The Oppo Reno 7 Pro and OnePlus 9RT are powered by a 4500mAh battery with 65W charging support.

Software: Both these devices run Android 11 out of the box.

Connectivity and security: The two devices have more or less same connectivity options including 5G, Bluetooth, GPS, USB-Type C. There's an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication on both the phones

Oppo Reno 7 Pro vs OnePlus 9RT: India price

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro is priced at Rs 39,999 for the sole 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. On the other hand, OnePlus 9RT comes in at Rs 42,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. OnePlus is currently offering a flat discount of Rs 4000 on Axis bank cards, which brings the final price down to Rs 38,999. Meanwhile, Oppo Reno 7 Pro buyers can avail up to 10 per cent discount on ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Standard Chartered, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Federal Bank cards.