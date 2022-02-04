Oppo Reno 7 series launching in India today, check out its expected prices, specifications

Oppo Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 are set to launch in India today. Oppo has been teasing the phones for some time in order to build some hype around them. It has already revealed that the Reno 7 Pro will come with a DSLR-like feature called Bokeh Flare Mode where the camera will give a distinct blur to the lights in the background while the person will be in focus. The company is using the Sony IMX766 flagship sensor on the Reno 7 Pro for that. Oppo has also revealed that the design of the Reno 7 series phones is a bit different from what the Reno 6 series came with. And these things make the Reno 7 series interesting enough to buy.

Oppo is also going to launch the Watch Free smartwatch at the event today. The Watch Free, too, was launched in China last year as a trimmed-down version of the Oppo Watch. It is essentially a fitness band that lacks Android support. However, its smartwatch-like design is what will appeal to customers.

Oppo Reno 7 series price in India

The Oppo Reno 7 starts at CNY 2,699, which is roughly Rs 31,600,but we can expect it to cost more than that, considering the price of predecessors. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro's starting price, on the other hand, is CNY 3,699. In Indian Rupees, it will be roughly Rs 44,000. A tipster recently said the Reno 7 series may cost between Rs 28,000 and Rs 43,000, which means the price for the high-end Reno 7 Pro may be around Rs 43,000.

Oppo Reno 7 series specifications

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro is a premium phone and its specifications are accordingly. It has a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX processor and runs Android 11-based ColorOS 12. Its rear cameras include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, a wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera. Oppo Reno 7 Pro uses a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

The Reno 7, on the other hand, is reportedly a rebranded Reno 7 SE, which Oppo launched in China last year. It uses a Dimensity 900 processor paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and Android 11-based ColorOS 12. Its triple rear camera system includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G comes with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera. The Indian Reno 7 aka Reno 7 SE has a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9.