Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro India launch date confirmed, price tipped already

Oppo Reno 8 series is all set to launch in India this month. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has officially confirmed the launch date of Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro. The smartphone series will go official in the country on July 18 at 6PM IST. The launch event will be streamed on the company's website as well as social media and YouTube channels.

In China, the series includes three models - Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Pro, and Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus. India will get only two models the Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro. It is likely that the Reno 8 Pro in India will actually be the rebranded version of the Reno 8 Pro Plus.

The Reno 8 series succeeds the Reno 7 series and brings notable improvements with regard to design and specifications. Here's a closer look at the specifications and expected price.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 comes packed with a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. In India, the phone is expected to come in three variants 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. It runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 skin out of the box. The Reno 8 is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging in the box just like Nord 2T.

On the camera front, the Reno 8 includes a MariSilicon X chip and a triple camera system at the back consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel B&W sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and videos, the phone comes packed with a 32-megapixel camera on the front.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications

Since the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is tipped to the Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus, which launched in China recently, the specs will be: a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 skin, a 4,500mAh battery, 80W fast charging, a MariSilicon X-powered triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel front camera.

Oppo Reno 8 series price in India (expected)

The company hasn't confirmed the Reno 8 series price yet but leaks have already tipped the prices. As per the recent leaks, the Reno 8 series will start at Rs 29,990 and go up to Rs 33,990. The Reno 8 Pro will obviously be expensive and is expected to start at Rs 42,900. Both models will be sold via Flipkart and there will be bank offers as well.

Also Read | iPhone 14 Pro series price tipped, likely to cost around Rs 8,000 more than iPhone 13 Pro models

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 2T sale in India today, will be available for as low as Rs 27,499

Also Read | AirPods Pro 2 may not feature the anticipated heart rate sensor