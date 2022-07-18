Oppo Reno 8 Pro quick review: Stunning design, reliable fast charging speed

Oppo has refreshed its beloved Reno series with two new models. There's a regular model named Reno 8 and of course, a pro variant called Reno 8 Pro. If we look at the specifications, it's almost like any other affordable flagship smartphone with a great display, super-fast charging support, and a seemingly capable processor. But, the Pro model is taking a notch above this time by including the proprietary MariSilicon X, which features in the company's most premium Find X5 series.

In this quick review, I am looking at some of its key specifications, and I'll also talk about the MariSilicon X chipset, which is designed to improve smartphone photography. Well, innovations come with a big price tag and the Oppo Reno 8 Pro costs Rs 45,999.

At first glance, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro looks significantly premium. I am glad that the company decided to send a mint green colour option, which I love. It is called the Glazing Green option, and customers can buy the traditional black model as well. Moreover, the smartphone gets rid of the additional camera module and rather features a unibody design. This does not reduce the camera bump by any means, but it does not look bad by any metric.

In fact, the glass back and a metal frame enhance the overall look. At the bottom left, there's the Oppo branding in silver, which goes very well with the mint colour scheme. Excluding the camera bump, the Oppo Reno Pro 8 measures 7.34 in thickness. The company says the back and front panel get Corning Gorilla Glass, but the variant of the glass remains unclear as of now.

The smooth glass finish makes the phone slightly slippery, and in that case, you can use the bundled silicone case. The protective case is transparent, though it has a milky finish, which does not make it look tacky. The front panel comes with thin bezels, and the hole punch for the selfie camera is barely noticeable. Users can tweak the display settings to enable always-on display and tap to wake to make the phone look more wholesome.

I also watched some videos on YouTube, and in my short testing time, the Pro model offered a good viewing experience. The Reno 8 Pro comes with a fairly large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution. Users can enjoy some nifty display features like the Ultra-Vision engine to boost colours and sharpness. Naturally, enabling this option will consume more battery.

Speaking of the battery, the phone comes bundled with an 80W charger, and there's a 4,500mAh battery unit. In my brief testing, I needed to charge the phone only once, which took only 25 minutes with the bundled adapter. This ridiculous power will attract customers who like charging their phones at the very last minute.

What I don't like about the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is the number of bloatware apps we get on the smartphone. I also started receiving spammy notifications on the lock screen, which should not happen at this price point. The phone runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1, and it is promised to get two years of Android upgrades. To be fair, it is the case with most Android phones, but honestly, this needs to change immediately.

Speaking of the cameras, both Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro come with the same camera sensors (more or less) on the front and back. The primary 50-megapixel primary camera gets PDAF (Phase detection auto focus) that can be a substitute for OIS (optical image stabilisation). Now, when I tested the cameras, I was getting highly sharp images under the right brightness. Under low light, my experience was underwhelming, but I am still yet to test its full potential. The selfie camera, on the other hand, takes sharp images, but we are yet to check the video quality and images under low light.

Oppo is using a dedicated chip to boost its still image and video quality. It explains the MariSilicon X imaging NPU on board is based on 6nm process technology and promises to capture sharper 4K videos even at night. This imaging technology debuted with the Find X 5 smartphone series.

Therefore, at first glance, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, undoubtedly looks premium, but it is filled with bloatware, which is a big put-off at this point. Its real money is on the camera, and will it succeed or fail, only time, or in our case, the full review will tell.