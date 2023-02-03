Oppo Reno 8T 5G launched in India: Top specs, highlights, and everything else 

Oppo's latest smartphone, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G launched in India today and is making headlines due to its premium look and price bracket. The phone will be available for sale on Flipkart as well as other Oppo channels. Featuring a 108 megapixel camera, Oppo's new phone is also capable of capturing some gorgeous photographs.

If you want to read about the top specs and highlights of the phone, we have got you covered. Read on to know what the phone has in store for its users along with the features that stood out to us the most.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G Specifications

Design: The Oppo Reno8 T features a 6.7-inch micro-curved design. The phone weighs just 171 grams and is 7.7mm slim, which makes it super convenient to carry and easy to use. The back of the phone consists of an elevated dual camera module that is surrounded by a decorative round strip.

Display: The phone's display boasts of a 10-bit colour depth that is capable of rendering an impressive 1.07 billion colours. The 6.7 inch AMOLED screen stays protected by Dragontrail-Star2.

Camera: The 108 megapixel primary camera, with other camera sensors, packs quite a punch. The portrait camera of the phone makes use of Nonapixel Plus binning technology for producing high quality images. The front camera is of 32 megapixels and comes with various features such as the Bokeh Flare Portrait effect, AI Colour Portrait mode, and Selfie HDR.

Processor: In addition to this, the Oppo Reno8 T 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM. However, the RAM can be extended by another 8GB by using Oppo's RAM expansion technology that borrows RAM from device storage.

Operating System: The device runs on ColorOS 13 and claims to run up to 18 apps seamlessly in the background without lag, enabling users to switch among them easily.

Battery: The phone has a 4,800 mAh battery that supports fast charging .

Storage: The Oppo Reno 8T 5G comes with maximum 128 GB storage.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G Highlights

Powerful speakers: The stereo speakers of the phone promise surround sound and have an Ultra Volume mode that can boost sound volume to an impressive 200 per cent.

Premium look: As mentioned above, the micro-curved design of the phone gives it a premium look which is one of the most noteworthy highlights.

Bokeh Portrait mode: The phone also enables you to click pictures in the Bokeh Portrait mode that has some stunning results, if used correctly.

Long-lasting battery: The battery of this smartphone is capable of lasting for as long as two days, with minimum usage.

Fast-charging: The phone can be fully charged in roughly 30 minutes while using its bundle charger.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G Price

The Oppo Reno8 T is priced in India at Rs 29,999 The phone will be available for sale on Flipkart and official Oppo channels.