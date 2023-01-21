Over 2000 employees in India lost their jobs in the past one week

The recent economic downturn has resulted in a steep rise in layoffs across the world, with many popular companies based in India being forced to reduce their workforce. One of the most recent examples is the food-delivery app, Swiggy, which announced the layoff of close to 380 employees. This news comes in the wake of similar announcements from other companies such as GoMechanic, Dunzo, and Sharechat, all of which have let go of a significant number of employees in the past week.

In a significant blow to the tech industry, Google, a long-established player in the market, has laid off nearly 12,000 employees. The layoffs have affected workers in the United States, though they have not yet received official notice of their termination. Google has stated that the process will be carried out in the US, but that it may take longer in other countries due to the need to comply with local regulations.

Recent reports reveal that approximately 2,000 employees in India were impacted by the layoffs at popular tech companies such as Swiggy, Dunzo, ShareChat, and GoMechanic in the past one week.

Swiggy

Swiggy, which is one of the most popular and widely used food delivery apps in India, laid off 380 employees in India. The company has blamed the challenging economic conditions behind the layoffs. Swiggy employees were informed on the same in a townhall followed by an email sent by the company founder.Swiggy "Employee Assistance Plan" to help impacted Swiggsters with financial assistance during the transition.

"As I'd mentioned in the session, we're implementing a very difficult decision to reduce the size of our team as a part of a restructuring exercise. In this process, we will be bidding goodbye to 380 talented Swiggsters. This has been an extremely difficult decision taken after exploring all available options, and I'm extremely sorry to all of you for having to go through with this," company CEO Sriharsha said.

GoMechanic

GoMechanic CEO said that it will fire close to 70 per cent of its workforce. The company CEO Amit Bhasin has admitted to financial reporting errors. He has also added that he will get the company's account audited by a third party.

GoMechanic co-founder Amit Bhasin announced the layoffs on Linkedin. He said that the company got carried away in an attempt to chase growth. "Our passion to survive the intrinsic challenges of this sector, and manage capital, took the better of us and we made errors in judgment as we followed growth at all costs, including in regard to financial reporting, which we deeply regret," Bhasin wrote

Dunzo

Another delivery platform, Dunzo, which is backed by Google, has laid off 3 per cent of its workforce. In order to cut costs, the company had to take the difficult decision of firing people across departments. The company's CEO and co-founder Kabeer Biswas, while talking to CNBC-TV 18, said that the company is extending 'the best support possible' to help employees during this tough time. He said, "Any decision that impacts people is tough and always our last option."Whatever the numbers, these are people who chose to build their careers with Dunzo, and it is sad to have talented colleagues leave us," he added.

ShareChat

ShareChat, another Google-backed platform and a social media company, has parted ways with approximately 20 percent of its workforce, which accounts for 500 employees. The company has blamed external macro factors that impact the cost and availability of capital behind the layoffs. "We've had to take some of the most difficult and painful decisions in our history as a company and had to let go of around 20 per cent of our incredibly talented employees who have been with us in this start-up journey," a company spokesperson said in an official statement as reported by NDTV.