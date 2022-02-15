Over a year after launch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X remain rare items in India

With two of the fan favourite gaming consoles still eluding potential buyers, the gaming community around the world has had the biggest impact of the chip shortage for well over a year now. The effect transcends to India too, where both Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are constantly out of stock across their sales channels.

Sony launched the PlayStation 5 in India in January last year, while the console began shipping to buyers on February 2. The first round of sales was followed by a restock after three months of launch, which took place in May last year. The only thing consistent with the PS5 sales since then is the months of delay.

The latest restock of the PS5 took place on January 18 this year and was the 12th time that new units of the console went on sale in India. However, out of the PS5 Digital Edition and the PS5 standard console, only the latter was listed on the day. Even that went out of stock within minutes of being available across its retail channels.

The unavailability of the units continues to date. We checked the PlayStation 5 listing across online channels including Sony, Flipkart, Croma, Amazon and Vijay Sales. All the platforms show the gaming console to be either "sold out" or "currently unavailable" at the time of writing.

The situation is no better for PlayStation 5's biggest rival - the Xbox Series X. The flagship gaming console by Microsoft marked its debut in India in November 2020 alongside a more affordable version named the Xbox Series S. While both have seen a bit more availability than the PS5, the supply hardly matches the demands for the flagship console, which remains largely elusive to buyers months on.

We checked the availability of the Xbox Series X across Flipkart, Amazon and Vijay Sales and none of these had the console in-store as of now. The platforms then push the buyers towards the Xbox Series S which is in stock.

Buyers at this point can do nothing but wait for the new units of the PS5 and Xbox Series X to arrive in India. An option of "Notify me" can help them know when the consoles are in stock before they are actually up for sale.

As and when these units go on sale, buyers only have a window of a few minutes to book one for themselves. Since the demand for the PS5 and Xbox Series X still remains monumental, the limited units in every restock are booked almost instantaneously. Needless to say, countless gamers who have been wishing to get their hands on the console are left waiting for them for longer, even months after their launch. The worst part is, there seems to be no solution in sight for the time to come.