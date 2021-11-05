Paytm hints at Bitcoin offerings but only if India legalises it

Joining other financial majors around the globe, India's Paytm has shown an interest in cryptocurrencies. It seems that the company would consider offering services around cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin through its platforms, but only if they get regulatory approval in India.

A top Paytm executive hinted at the possibility in a recent interview. As per the Paytm representative, the uncertainties revolving around cryptocurrencies have been a major reason why the company has shied away from the prospective yet. If the regulatory bodies in India are able to come up with a clear stance on crypto, Paytm might consider expanding its services to the sector.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Paytm Chief Financial Officer Madhur Deora said that the laws around cryptocurrencies in India are still a "grey area," even if there is no outright ban on crypto trading. He cleared that for Paytm to consider Bitcoin as a market for new services, the cryptocurrency will have to have full legal status in the country.

Paytm does not offer any services around cryptocurrencies as of now. If India moves to adopt them legally, things might change. There are already several players in the cryptocurrency industry in India, including numerous crypto exchanges. Paytm being the biggest player in India's digital finance space, its entry into the industry would surely have a monumental impact on the overall acceptance of Bitcoin and other cryptos. All that, of course, depends on the course of action that India takes on crypto in the time to come.

The country had banned trading in crypto earlier, a prohibition that was lifted in March 2020. There have been many speculations on how the government might regulate the rapidly increasing crypto trading base in India. A clear direction for the same is yet awaited though.

So Paytm's current take on the world of cryptocurrency is easy to understand. Of course, there are several firms already working extensively in the space. Paytm, however, has all the resources in place to be a strong contender in the cryptocurrency industry. Its services can extend from enabling Bitcoin or other crypto payments through its platform, to opening up yet another trading platform for crypto investors.

What is sure is that Bitcoin is fast gaining attention among the bigwigs of financial technology or digital finance. The oldest bank of Thailand Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) recently acquired 51 per cent of the country's largest crypto exchange Bitkub for 17.85 billion baht, which equates to around Rs 4,000 crore. The deal is the most recent example of the budding interest of major financial institutions in cryptocurrencies, also hinting at what the future of finance may hold for the world.