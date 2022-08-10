Paytm users can now check live location of train and other details from app

Paytm, which is one of India's popular digital payments and financial services platforms, has announced a new update is coming to the platform. It has deepened its offerings for train ticketing services with the launch of Live Train Status feature. The name itself pretty much explains the feature's functionality. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Paytm feature.

Paytm users can now check the live location of a train on its platform, which is a great addition. People also get to check train details on Google Maps. The latter allows you to track a train's running status. While you don't get a lot of details with these services, you can also go to the IRCTC website to check your train's status and live location.

Paytm is also claiming that users can now check the platform number on which the train is arriving as well as the live location of a train. With the addition of the Live Train Status feature, the company is saying that users will now be able to check all post-booking requirements for train travel.

Those who use Paytm can book tickets, check PNR and train status, order food, and even avail 24X7 customer support. The app provides ticket booking in over 10 languages like Hindi, Bangla, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Odia and more. The company is promising that there will be no additional charges or hidden costs.

The company has also confirmed that customers can also avail senior citizen quota, where male travelers aged 60 or above and female travelers aged 45 can book lower berth tickets. Additionally, payments will be initiated via UPI come with Zero Payment Gateway (PG) charges. Lastly, those who have Paytm Postpaid can book their tickets through IRCTC instantly with the option of paying the amount later.

"We offer a one-stop seamless booking experience and understand that millions of train travelers require important features such as Live Train Status. We also offer flexibility of payments with a range of payment methods like Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid (BNPL), netbanking, debit and credit cards," a Paytm spokesperson said.

Also Read | 5G likely to launch in India next month, rollout expected in 13 cities in first phase

Also Read | Jio announces Independence offer, giving benefits worth Rs 3,000 with one prepaid plan

Also Read | Hyperice launches Hypervolt Go 2 premium massage gun in India, priced at Rs 18,999