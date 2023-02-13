Phones now offer better tech at slightly higher prices, they are not expensive: Realme VP Madhav Seth

The Realme 10 Pro Coco-Cola edition is Realme's latest attempt to expand its popularity among young customers, as well as some old consumers. In the last few years, the brand has tapped into many other categories with the Realme TechLife division. However, its primary focus remains on smartphones -- that too smartphone design and sometimes, a mix of charging speed, display, and camera.

In that case, the Realme Coca-Cola edition is a perfect example of this holistic approach. For Rs 20,000, the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition offers a distinct design and interface, a 108-megapixel primary camera, a large 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support, and 5G. Additionally, the box also includes some goodies to make the customer's phone unboxing experience worthwhile.

But the pertinent question remains, do such collaborations help brands? How do companies decide which product to choose for such collaborations and why? And most importantly, with the government presenting the Union Budget 2023, are smartphones in India this year going to be cheaper?

To get these answers, India Today Tech spoke to Madhav Sheth, VP of Realme and president of Realme International Business Group on the sidelines of the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola launch in India. Sheth also spoke about the company's plans for 2023 and the future of the smartphone market, which looks slightly dull given the uncertain macroeconomic conditions.

Last year, Realme collaborated with Marvel for a special edition of GT Neo 3. Now, it's with Coca-Cola. How do these campaigns benefit tech brands?

In the past, we've partnered with blockbuster movies such as "Spider-Man: Far from Home" for the Realme X, "Dragon Ball Z" for the Realme GT Neo 2, and "Thor: Love and Thunder" for the Realme GT Neo 3 150W Limited Edition to bring our youthful customers cutting-edge technology with standout design. It enables both brands to tap into each other's strengths and reach a wider audience, creating new opportunities and experiences for our users. This will deliver high-quality products that meet the needs of our customers and align with their lifestyles. Overall, the partnership will help in reaching wider audiences, and will offer unique products and experiences to users of both brands.

Why did Realme choose the Realme 10 Pro instead of the more premium Realme 10 Pro Plus for the Coca-Cola edition? Isn't the latter more fitting for such collaborations?

Realme 10 Pro has been one of our best-selling products, and we have received overwhelming responses from our users who love its features and performance. So, we chose the Realme 10 Pro for the Coca-Cola Edition as it is a popular model that offers a great balance of performance and affordability. The Realme 10 Pro provides a unique experience that will appeal to a wider range of users, and we are confident that it will be well-received by customers who are looking for a premium device at an affordable price point.

In your opinion, what part of the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition will attract fans and potential customers the most?

The unique design elements and branding of Coca-Cola are sure to make this smartphone stand out in the market and appeal to those who are looking for a product that is both functional and stylish. The smartphone's rear design is inspired by Coca-Cola's classic design elements with a red and black collision. The beautiful feel of brushed aluminium is achieved with the matte imitation metal process, which is scratch- and fingerprint-resistant. It's the most stylish version and exhibits a youthful, fashionable attitude.

Another noteworthy feature is the customised UI system, from the lock screen to the dynamic charging effect, which is all designed based on Coke red and Coca-Cola's bubble element, bringing extra cheer to each moment for consumers. Besides, ringtones are customised as well. Additionally, the 5G capabilities and other high-end specifications of the Realme 10 Pro 5G will also appeal to tech-savvy consumers and those looking for a premium smartphone experience.

With Samsung's Galaxy S23 now available and the OnePlus 11 debuting soon (now launched in India), and Xiaomi likely to follow, what are Realme's plans for 2023?

Since 2023 will be Realme's fifth anniversary, it will be a very significant year for us. It is a year of pure optimism and revitalised vision for us. Today, we are a family of 160 mn users out of which 70 million users are from India, making India one of our key markets for us. Through the introduction of several products, our diversification into multiple other industries, and the growth of a sizable TechLife Ecosystem, we have already built a strong foundation for ourselves in 2022, and this year, we will further enhance our product portfolio, catering to the needs of each user. We just started the year with the launch of Realme 10, introducing the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola edition, and will further expand our product portfolio for our users in 2023.

I see GT Neo 3 and the upcoming GT Neo 5 are banking on the charging tech. How much do you think Indian consumers value charging tech apart from display and camera?

I do not consider the speed of the charging only as an aspect. But there are people whom we have interviewed in the community. They always have a feeling of restlessness and anxiety when the phone is about to be discharged. How can I relieve the anxiety?

If this phone by five minutes can charge 50 per cent or more than 50 per cent, (they are) completely out of fear and anxiety. I always say innovations have to be useful. It has to make sure that, basically, it contributes towards your day-to-day life, it makes your life much easier. That's what technology should do.

The government just announced the budget and there's this expectation that some components will get cheaper, and smartphones may eventually become slightly more affordable. Do you think smartphones will become or remain the same price or will become more affordable or more expensive?

Smartphones are always a thing for the masses. And it's all about economies of scale. More than borders, more about the economics of the scales.

If you're able to bring that economy of scale into businesses, it can go to the masses. That's what I always believe in. And Realme has always been focused that how we can bring the latest technology. So Realme is not only focusing on that I want to bring all the latest innovations. Innovation has to be useful, making sure they're basically it contributes towards your day to day life.

Coming back to your question on budget. I think probably with this budget, you will see long-term benefits to the ecosystem, a complete ecosystem of local manufacturing jobs, as well as the component manufacturers coming down to India as well, as you will see that a lot of ecosystem players getting the benefit. So long term, especially we'll see holistic, there's a lot of benefits coming out because of this particular decision made.

India has many young people who are very impatient. They want to see changes very soon. Don't you think when prices are sort of increased, young customers will this be discouraged?

I do not see the price has been increased if you compare it with the technology of the previous phone they were using. If you see the 10 Pro Plus, we have brought round displays below Rs 25,000. So it is not about increasing prices. We are trying to bring more information.