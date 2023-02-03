Picsart’s new AI tool lets you replace your ex’s picture with a snake, here’s how 

Are you tired of bumping into your ex's picture when you scroll through your phone's gallery? Picsart has a solution that can make you feel less bad about your break-up. Especially if it was a bitter break-up and the memories of your ex still haunt you. You always have the option of deleting those pictures. However, if deleting pictures is not an option,Picsart, the popular photo editing app, has come up with a new tool called "Replace My Ex", which will allow you to replace your ex's picture with anything you want. You could place a red flag logo, a dog, or snake in place of your ex's picture.

"Whether it's your ex-boyfriend, ex-girlfriend or just ex-friend, Picsart's AI Replace allows you to replace people in photos with virtually anything you can think of. It's super easy and can be done in just a few seconds with no design skills required," Picsart said in a blog post. "We've all been here. You have a photo where you look super cute, but it's tainted by the presence of someone no longer in your life. You'd rather not see or think about them, but don't necessarily want to delete the hundreds (or even thousands) of photos you have together," the blog read.

The app is currently available on iOS only. So, basically, you will no longer have to crop someone out of an image. As cropping makes the matter messy, the Picasart tool will simply let you select an object in an image and then change it by "painting" over it with your finger. You can then describe what you want to replace the object with, for example, a snake, a flag, a dog, or a burrito. The app uses artificial intelligence to replace the object with the desired item based on the user's description.

Here is how you can replace your ex on Picsart

– You need to be an iPhone user to replace your ex with a snake in a picture. Download Picsart for iOS, then open the app and tap on the plus sign at the bottom of the screen

–Upload the photo of you and your ex. Or any other picture in which you want to replace your ex.

– You can then scroll to "Draw" on the toolbar at the bottom of your screen

– Scroll over and select "AI Replace" at the bottom of the screen

– Brush over the person you'd like to replace and tap "AI Replace"

– Describe in words what you'd like to replace your ex with such as a snake, a red flag, a dog, a burrito and then select "Generate Image"

– Download or edit your image further



