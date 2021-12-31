Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro December update suffers glitches, Google now aims to release it in January

The Pixel team has paused the first major software update for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The update will now be clubbed with the software update for January, with a fix for a common issue that Pixel 6 owners who installed the update had been complaining about. The December software update was causing the calls to drop or disconnect for some Pixel users.

In a new blog, the Pixel team announced that the December software update has been paused for all Pixel 6 phones following the issue. It will now be rolled out by late January. The January patch will still retain all the original fixes and improvements planned for the December update.

Rolled out in the first week of December, the Android 12 update caused connectivity issues with several Pixel 6 owners. The Pixel team now claims to have identified a fix for the bug, which has been included in next month's patch. Without the fix, Google does not want to risk further such issues with Pixel users. It has hence paused the rollout for now and shares some suggestions with Pixel owners experiencing mobile connectivity problems.

It advises such users to "revert to the previous software version." They can do so by using the Android Flash Tool and performing a factory reset. It is suggested that users back up their phone's data before doing so. Those who have installed the December update and are not experiencing any call drops need not do anything.

The pause on the update also means that Pixel 6 owners will miss out on some important fixes for about two months. Their first and only update brought several fixes, including one for the issue of Google Assistant unintentionally starting a phone call. It also included battery and power optimisations as well as improvements to the camera, display, sensors, WiFi and Bluetooth.

The update was the first one to roll out to the Pixel 6 phones, since their debut in the latter half of October this year. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were launched amid much hype due to their radically different design and the new Google Tensor chipset. Unfortunately for its fans in India, Google has limited the launch of the Pixel 6 phones to a few countries for now. It is yet to be seen if or when smartphones make their way to India.