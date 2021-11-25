Pixel 6a launch soon: Specs, features, Tensor chip, and everything we know so far

After teasing the Pixel 6 series earlier this year, Google finally launched the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro last month. The California-based tech giant is reportedly working on an affordable variant of the smartphone that will be a part of the latest Pixel 6 series.

Earlier this week, leaked Pixel 6a renders showed that the Pixel 6a will carry the same design as the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Much to the joy of fans, this means that the Pixel 6a will come with the same camera band that spreads across the back of the device and houses the camera lenses.

Specifications

The Pixel 6A is rumoured to use the SONY IMX363 sensor, this 12.2MP sensor has been used in all Google Pixel smartphones from Pixel 3 to Pixel 5a. With the current Google Pixel 6 series, the company has switched to the Samsung GN1 sensor, which has a resolution of 50 megapixels. The GN1 is physically larger than the IMX363 and thus captures more light.

Moreover, there is an 8MP IMX355 sensor on the front for capturing selfies and video calling. The smartphone in all probability will come with a powerful 4800 mAh battery. As far as the dimensions are concerned, the Pixel 6a is supposed to be a more compact device than the Pixel 6, measuring 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm roughly.

The Pixel 6a renders suggest that the phone will feature a 6.2-inch flat AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Furthermore, it is likely to have a punch-hole cutout in the centre, as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is tipped to be launched with a USB Type-C port, dual mics, speaker grille, volume rocker, SIM card tray, and power key at the sides and bottom. The smartphone will come with 128 GB of internal storage.

Also, the renders showcase a dual-tone colour finish. The right edge houses the volume button and the power button. The SIM card slot is available on the left edge. Moreover, there's a USB Type-C port, two speaker grilles, and a microphone at the bottom. All four edges feature antenna cutouts, suggesting that the phone will be housed in a metal frame.

Tensor chip

According to the latest report, the Google Pixel 6a smartphone will probably run on Google's custom Tensor GS101 chipset under the hood. To recall, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones use the same chipset. With this move, it's entirely plausible to assume that some of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro features are coming to the Pixel 6a, including things like Magic Eraser, Google Assistant voice typing, and more.

It was earlier speculated that the Pixel 6a might come with Qualcomm's Tensor Lite or Snapdragon SoC.

Google has promised the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be supported with up to five years of software updates, which are made possible by domestic chips.

Features

The fact that Google Pixel 6a will be powered by the same Tensor GS101 chipset means that the Pixel 6a would inherit all the features available only to the Tensor-powered Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, including Live Translation performed on the device, Google Assistant voice typing, and more.

By extension, it should also get any other Tensor phone only advancements coming down the line in future Android updates. The Pixel 6a is expected to come with Android 12 OS pre-installed.

The Google Pixel 5a was launched on 17th August this year. Other than that, the Pixel 4a also arrived in the month of August. Keeping the previous launch timelines in mind, we can expect the Pixel 6a to arrive during the same time next year.

Currently, there's no information about the availability of this device in India. Google launched Pixel 5a only in the US and Japan. However, it could likely launch in India same as Pixel 3a and Pixel 4a.

The official pricing and availability details of the Google Pixel 6a will be revealed at the time of the launch early next year. However, we expect it to be priced lower than the Pixel 6, which starts at $599 (approx. Rs. 45,000) in the US.