Pixel 6a may pack Google Tensor chip, camera setup same as Pixel 5a

After teasing the Pixel 6 series earlier this year, Google finally launched the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro last month. The Mountain View-based tech giant is reportedly working on an affordable smartphone that will be a part of the latest Pixel 6 series. As mentioned in a previous report, the smartphone will be called Google Pixel 6a and come with mid-tier specifications.

The renders of the upcoming budget Pixel device already surfaced online last week. And now, a report by 9to5Google reveals some more information about the specs and camera setup of the Pixel 6a.

Picture courtsey: 91Mobiles

The Pixel 6a will have a punch-hole cut out in the top-centre with slim bezels, a glass body, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The rear section will have a dual-tone design with a full-width camera bar.

The Pixel 6a is getting the same chip as the Pixel 6, the Google Tensor (GS101) chipset. Given how efficient is Image Signal Processor(ISP) of Tensor silicon is, the Pixel 6a will certainly have the capability to take good pictures in all light conditions.

It is rumoured to be a 6.2-inches Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. We also saw what's on its sides, i.e., its USB-C port, speaker grille, dual mics, SIM card tray, volume rocker, and power key. It will come with the latest Android 12 OS pre-installed.

The smartphone is said to feature a 12.2MP primary camera with a Sony IMX363 sensor which is the same as one found on Pixel phones from Pixel 3 to Pixel 5a. The primary sensor will be paired with another 12MP Sony IMX386 lens that is expected to work as an ultrawide-angle shooter. On the front, the device will come with an 8MP Sony IMX355 selfie snapper that is the same as the standard Pixel 6.

The device will support Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port but will be the first a-series Pixel phone not to provide a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The official pricing and availability details of the Google Pixel 6a will be revealed at the time of the launch early next year. However, we expect it to be priced lower than the Pixel 6, which starts at $599 (approx. Rs. 45,000) in the US.