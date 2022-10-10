Pixel 6a users may not be able to use 5G service before December 2022

Jio and Airtel just recently rolled out 5G services in select cities. But, it seems that Pixel 6a users will reportedly have to wait a little longer to use 5G service even if they are based in a city where 5G services are available in India. Tipster Yogesh Brar has claimed on Twitter that Google is planning to enable 5G on Pixel 6a, but the update won't arrive anytime soon. He reported on Twitter that the search giant will release this update by December this year. This software update is also said to bring some of the features that one is getting with the Pixel 7 series.

But, it is unknown whether Google will release the software update in the first half or second half of the month. We have just entered October, and December is still pretty far away. There is no mention of what could be the reason behind the delay. Google hasn't yet confirmed when it is planning to roll out an update for 5G. India Today Tech has reached out to the company for the details, and we will update you once we get any information. It is worth pointing out that Google is not the only brand that is taking a long time to release an update for 5G.

Other big tech giants like Samsung are yet to roll out an update to enable 5G on smartphones. According to Airtel's support page, some of these devices are Samsung Galaxy F23, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy M32, Galaxy M13, Galaxy A52s, Galaxy A53, and more. Similarly, Apple is yet to push out a software update for all 5G devices. These include the iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 line up and other 5G-compatible phones. The OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 9R, and other devices are also on the same list.

So, how can one check if their smartphone has received 5G support? People need to make sure that they keep checking for the update in the phone's Setting section > Software update. Once they get an update from the OEMs, they will have to activate it manually. Android users can simply go to their device's mobile network settings to check support for 5G. iPhone users can go to Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options. If you see 5G written on the screen, then your device has 5G activated.

"Most 5G devices will be compatible with Jio 5G network. Some devices might require a software upgrade which will directly get pushed to your phone from the device brands. Please ensure you install the update to make your phone 5G-ready. We are working closely with all mobile device brands to ensure these updates are made available at the earliest," Reliance Jio stated.