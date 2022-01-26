Pixel Watch expected to arrive by the end of May

For the longest time, Android users have wanted Google to venture into the smartwatch space and it can finally happen this year. As per reports, Pixel Watch may finally debut in May this year. The Pixel Watch has been subjected to leaks and rumors many times in the past, but this time Google may finally put an end to all speculation. The Google Watch was in fact speculated to arrive along with the Pixel 6, which Google announced during the Google I/O but things didn't happen as predicted.

An exclusive report of Insider says that the Pixel Watch may finally debut on May 26. However, that is not something we can bet on as a lot can change before that. Google may entirely scrap the idea. But this time, tipsters like Jon Prosser have even predicted the launch date of Pixel Watch. "Pixel Watch. I have heard that Google is planning on launching it on Thursday, May 26th — over a year since we leaked it. This is the first time we've seen a set date on the device behind the scenes. Google is known for pushing back dates — but if they do, we'll know," he said. The date is also in line with Google's I/O developer conference.

Prosser has speculated that the Pixel Watch will be launched on May 26. The reports also suggest that Google may announce the Watch at its I/O conference. The event usually takes place in May.

The Pixel Watch is expected to feature a circular dial with a minimalistic design. If we go by the renders shared by Prosser, the watch could also be incredibly thin. The watch could also have a crown button but the exact functionality of that is not known yet. The reports by Prosser and Insider also suggest that the Watch could also come with changeable bands specific to the Pixel Watch. It is also expected to arrive in three different variants.

The Pixel Watch will be offered in the Premium segment and will lock horns with the Apple Watch. As of now, not much has been speculated about the specifications of the watch has been revealed, but in the renders, a few trackers, including Maps integration, Heart rate monitoring, and Step counter, were spotted on the home screen of the watch.

Google had previously sent out a survey asking people about the features they would like to see on Wear OS. The feature list included things like SPO2 (oxygenation) tracking, sleep apnea detection, sleep analysis, heartbeat alerts, recovery time monitoring, stress tracking, the pairing of medical devices and gym equipment, rep detection, and calorie tracking. Some of the features and trackers listed above may come on the Pixel Watch.