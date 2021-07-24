Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2: Specs, prices, and features compared

.The Poco F3 GT and OnePlus Nord 2 are the latest entrants in the mainstream segment. Both these smartphones are powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 SoC. Also, these are priced closely, so there is a viable competition between the two.

The Poco F3 GT succeeds the hugely popular Poco F1 from brand Poco. The smartphone features gaming triggers and a cooling system to enhance the performance of the device while gaming. It sports a 6.67-inch 10bit 120Hz AMOLED panel. Besides this, the smartphone gets three rear cameras, with a 64-megapixel primary shooter. Also, there's a 5065mAh battery with support for 67W charging.

On the other side, OnePlus Nord 2 sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone gets a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Also, the device is powered by a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The base variants of OnePlus Nord 2 and Poco F3 GT are priced at Rs 27,999 and 26,999 respectively. Now that you have a brief idea of these devices, let's talk about them in detail.

Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2: specs and features

— Poco F3 GT joins the Poco F series of smartphones. While Poco is advertising it as the Poco F1 successor in India, it is essentially a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. Along with specs the design of the smartphone also remains the same, apart from the Poco branding on the rear panel.

Poco F3 GT launched in India

— As far as the specs are concerned, the smartphone features a 6.67-inch 10-bit AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display brings HDR 10+ and DC dimming support. Further, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It is an octa-core chipset built on a 6nm manufacturing process. The chipset is clocked at 3GHz and is paired with Mali G77 MC9 GPU. It is also equipped with a cooling system that uses 8 graphite layers and one white graphene layer. With this setup, Poco claims to provide users with the cooler gaming experience.

This smartphone is available in three RAM and storage configurations. Its base variant gets 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage, the mid-model comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB, and the top-end model is equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

— In addition to that, the F3 GT gets gaming triggers to enhance your performance during gaming sessions. The device also has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and three microphones for better audio capture during calls or recording.

— In the camera department, Poco F3 GT features three rear cameras, consisting of a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel camera with a macro lens. Whereas on the front, it gets a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. While the rear cameras can shoot 4K 30fps videos, the video capability of the front camera is capped to 1080p at 30fps.

— The Poco F3 GT is powered by a 5065mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-Type C and an IR blaster. There's also a side mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

OnePlus Nord 2

— Now, a better look at the OnePlus Nord 2. The smartphone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a pixel density of 410ppi. The display brings support for sRGB and Display P3 colour gamut.

--The OnePlus Nord 2 is powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC. It is an octa-core chipset built on a 6nm manufacturing process. Further, the chipset is clocked at 3GHz and paired with Mali G77 MC9 GPU.

— This smartphone is made available in three RAM and storage configurations. Its base variant gets 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage, the mid model comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB and the top-end model is equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB of on-board storage. OnePlus has used LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage here.

— In the camera department, the OnePlus Nord 2 sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary shooter with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with 119.7-degree field of view and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) and another 2-megapixel macro lens. Whereas on the front, it gets a 32-megapixel IMX615 sensor for selfies. The selfie shooter also gets EIS support. While the rear cameras can shoot 4K 30fps videos, the video capability of the front camera is capped to 1080p at 30fps.

—The OnePlus Nord 2 is powered by a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. The smartphone ships with Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and USB-Type C. Interestingly, the smartphone supports a total of seven 5G bands which is way more than the Original OnePlus Nord.

—If we compare just the specs, the two phones seem quite close to each other. Though there is one obvious difference. The Nord 2 is a lighter phone with weight of 189 grams, while the F3 GT is marginally heavier than 200 grams. Then, the GT seems to be focussing a lot of gaming performance, whereas the Nord 2 is seemingly going for all-round goodness. Apart from specs, it is clear that the big difference between these two phones is the software: OxygenOS vs MIUI.

Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2: price compared

The base variant of Poco F3 GT with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 26,999, the mid variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage goes for Rs 28,999 and the top-variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage is sold for Rs 30,999.

In its initial week of sale, the smartphone will be available at a discounted price for Rs 25,999, Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively. While in the second week, the device can be availed for Rs. 26,499, Rs. 28,499, and Rs. 30,499 respectively. The prices will return to normal after August 9.

On the other hand, the base variant of OnePlus Nord 2 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage goes for Rs 27,999. Whereas the other two variants with 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage are made available at Rs 29,999 and Rs 34,999 respectively. In the initial days, there is expected to be Rs 1000 discount on Nord 2 with credit or debit cards of select banks.