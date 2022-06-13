Poco F4 5G price leaked ahead of official launch date confirmation

Poco will launch the Poco F4 5G soon. The device is confirmed to launch in India very soon. Oddly, Poco has not yet confirmed the Poco F4 India launch date yet. While we wait for that, some key details around the device's pricing have surfaced online.

Poco F4 5G price has leaked ahead of the official launch. The device's pricing was leaked by an authorised Xiaomi retailer, which was spotted by Root My Galaxy. According to the report, the Poco F4 5G price will start at $459 (roughly Rs 35,000). The price is certainly on the higher side based on the direct conversion. However, in India, the Poco F4 5G is rumoured to be priced under Rs 30,000.

Some reports also suggest that the Poco F4 5G will come with a launch price of Rs 26,999. With bank offers and discounts, the price could drop down to Rs 23,999. If the leaked details are true, the Poco F4 5G will be the most affordable smartphone in India with a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

The company has confirmed that the Poco F4 5G will feature a 64MP triple-camera setup. The main camera will support optical image stabilisation (OIS). Poco F4 5G is rumoured to launch as a rebadged Redmi K40S from China. Other than the main camera, the device will have the same camera sensors. In that case, the phone will have an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor.

At the front, the Poco F4 5G will have a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. There will be a 120Hz refresh rate support. The phone will also have a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 20MP front camera.

Poco will pack a 4500 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It will run Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box. The phone is also expected to come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI face unlock, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, etc. The phone is expected to weigh around 195 grams and measure 7.7mm in terms of thickness.