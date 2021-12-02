Poco M3 battery explodes, company says investigating matter

Poco M3 is the most recent smartphone to catch fire. We have seen many smartphones in the past heating and even exploding. Only a few days back, multiple users claimed that their OnePlus Nord 2 units exploded. Now, a Poco M3 user has shared a picture of his phone after the explosion. Mahesh (@Mahesh08716488) tweeted that his brother's POCO M3 caught fire and blasted. He didn't share any reason behind the phone's explosion.

The smartphone maker has acknowledged the issue and replied to the tweet saying that customers' safety is very important. "At POCO India, customer safety is of utmost importance and we take such matters extremely seriously," it said.

Poco also told India Today Tech that it has been investigating the matter and is trying to get in touch with the user. The smartphone maker added that it aims to find a solution to this situation and is awaiting the customer to visit its service centre.

"At this stage, our team contacted the concerned customer as soon as the issue was notified and is awaiting his visit to the nearest service center. We are committed to examine the issue in detail, and extend all our support to the customer and resolve this on priority," a Poco spokesperson said.

The statement further added that all Poco smartphones go through various levels of stringent quality tests to ensure that the quality of the device is not compromised at any level. Despite that, we keep hearing about these incidents with smartphones from different brands.

Earlier this year, a similar incident took place with Poco X3 Pro. A user shared an image of his exploded phone and back then, Poco called it customer-induced damage. Let's hope we hear fewer incidents like these in the future.