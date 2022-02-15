Poco M4 Pro 5G set for India launch today, check expected price and specifications

Poco M4 Pro 5G is set for launch in India today. The M4 Pro 5G comes as a successor to the M3 Pro 5G, which arrived in India last year as the brand's first 5G phone. Poco will expand all its existing phone lineups by the first half of 2022, Poco India's country director Anuj Sharma told India Today Tech in an exclusive conversation recently, and the upcoming M4 Pro 5G is just the first of many phones to come.

While India is slated to see the Poco M4 Pro 5G launch today, the phone arrived in European markets in November last year. The phone is essentially a rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G, which sells in China only. And because the phone is available in a few markets, we have a fairly decent idea of what the price of the Poco M4 Pro 5G may be and what specifications it could come with.

Poco M4 Pro 5G price in India

Considering the price of the Poco M4 Pro 5G in Europe, its India price should start at roughly Rs 19,500. There are two variants of the phone in Europe, so it is possible that India will get both variants, too. Sharma told India Today Tech that the M4 Pro 5G's price will be over $200, which is roughly Rs 15,000.

Poco M4 Pro 5G specifications

The Poco M4 Pro 5G's specifications are known to us unless the company decides to tweak them a bit for the Indian market. The phone has got a big 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display with a punch-hole in the middle. The 90Hz refresh rate on it should make animations and scrolling look and feel smoother, while the 240Hz touch sampling rate will make gamers happy. Powering the Poco M4 Pro 5G is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM, but users will have the option to expand it up to 8GB. The onboard memory is 128GB with support for a microSD card of up to 1TB.

Keeping it simple, the Poco M4 Pro 5G has only two cameras on the back: a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. I think that is enough for most users. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera on the phone. Fueling the phone is a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology. The Poco M4 Pro 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, a USB-C port, FM radio support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.