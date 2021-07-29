Poco may only launch one more smartphone in India in 2021 and Poco X3 GT will not be it

Poco X3 GT was launched globally on Wednesday evening as company's new mid-range smartphone and the company has no plans of launching it in India, at least for now. Soon after the smartphone was launched, Poco India Country Director Anuj Sharma tweeted that the company is already selling two very powerful smartphones in the country (Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 GT) and doesn't want to create confusion by adding another device in between them.

"We at Poco India have always maintained a lean-mean portfolio and focus on 'Everything you need, Nothing you don't '. We believe that between the 2 segment-best offerings of Poco X3 Pro & Poco F3 GT, we have unmatched products. So while we do have big plans for the future, the Poco X3 GT is not part of them," Anuj tweeted.

The statement was in line with what Anuj had told India Today Tech only a few weeks back. The Poco India chief had revealed that the company won't exceed the number of smartphones launched in 2020 (six) in India. So far, we have already seen five smartphones from Poco Poco M3, Poco M3 Reloaded, Poco M3 Pro 5G, Poco X3 Pro, and Poco F3 GT.

So, it would be fair to say that the smartphone maker will only be launching one more device in the second half of 2021, most probably around the festive season. It will be interesting to see which series Poco decides to expand further.

However, it's decision to not launch a phone just for the sake of it should come as a lesson for other smartphone makers who have been increasing the number of devices just to target every possible price point. Mostly, these are just rebranded or tweaked variants of the already existing phones.

Coming to the Poco X3 GT, the smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display features 450 nits of brightness, a DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. It also packs a 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

The smartphone features a triple rear camera at the back including a 64-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The hole-punch cutout houses a 16-megapixel front camera. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box.