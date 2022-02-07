Poco X4 5G may launch in India soon with Snapdragon 695 SoC

The Poco X4 5G could soon launch in India. The device has already made an appearance on Indian BIS certification site, which suggests that the launch might not be too far. The smartphone was also recently spotted on websites like NBTC certification, IMEI database and EEE certification websites. It is now listed on Geekbench benchmarking website too. It has model number 2201116PI, which is similar to the global model of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

The listing suggests that the upcoming Poco X4 device will pack an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. It shows that the handset could be offered with 6GB RAM. Poco will likely offer the device with other RAM options too. The device has scored 688 points in the single-core test and 2,053 points in the multi-core test. It is running on MIUI 12, which is based on Android 11.

The listing suggests that the Poco X4 5G could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (global). If this turns out to be true, then the device could launch with similar specifications. The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is available in the US with a triple rear camera setup.

It includes a 108-megapixel primary wide-angle camera with an f/1.9 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front camera sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, which is backed by up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. There is also support for storage expansion (up to 1TB) via a microSD card. It has a typical 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W turbo fast charging. The device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. As the exact specifications of the Poco X4 5G are still unknown, users are advised to take this with a pinch of salt.

The upcoming smartphone will likely be a successor to the Poco X3 5G, which was launched back in September 2020. The upcoming Poco X4 5G is said to launch in India in the first quarter of 2022. It is worth pointing out that the company hasn't yet confirmed the existence of this mid-range smartphone.