Poco X4 Pro 5G first sale in India today: Price, specifications

The Poco X4 Pro 5G is all set to go on its first sale today. Poco X4 Pro 5G, the successor to the Poco X3 Pro, was launched in India last month. The smartphone is being touted as a powerful mid-ranger. It comes with features including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, a super AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz, a triple camera setup, fast charging technology, and more. The smartphone has been launched in three different variants.

The Poco phone was first introduced in Mobile World Congress, held in Barcelona, Spain earlier this year. The Poco X4 5G is a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, which was launched earlier in March. However, there are some changes in the camera department. Poco has opted for a 64-megapixel camera in place of a 100-megapixel camera, which is equipped in the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. The other features and designs of the two smartphones are more or less the same.

Poco X4 Pro 5G: Price and availability

Poco X4 Pro 5G was launched at a starting price of Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone costs Rs 19,999 whereas the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 21,999. The phone is offered in black, blue and yellow colors. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart starting April 5, 2022, i.e today.

Buyers will get an additional discount of Rs 3,000 in exchange for old X series phones. Additionally, HDFC bank cardholders will also get a discount of Rs 1000.

Poco X4 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch hole-punch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution. The display supports a refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 360Hz.The smartphone is powered by the same processor that powers the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. It uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, which is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

In terms of the camera, the smartphone features a triple rear camera system which includes a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.