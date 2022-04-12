Popular e-commerce platform Meesho lays off 150 employees in India

Facebook-backed e-commerce firm Meesho has laid off hundreds of employees. These employees were part of the company's grocery business, which was restructured and rebranded to Meesho Superstore last week. In the restructuring process, the popular e-commerce platform integrated its grocery section into the main shopping app, which the company said led to a few "redundancies".

As a part of the restructure, a Meesho spokesperson confirmed that the number of impacted employees is around 150. The spokesperson also added that all these employees will be offered severance packages and outplacement assistance.

"As we look to boost efficiencies in the light of the integration, a small number of full-time roles and certain third-party positions on six-month contracts at Meesho Superstore were reassessed to remove redundancies with the core business. To support those impacted by this restructuring, Meesho is offering severance packages and outplacement assistance to help them secure new opportunities outside the company. The redundancies do not impact any positions at the core Meesho marketplace business, where we continue to hire and grow talent," the company said in an official blog post.

The company said that it has scaled its grocery business to six states including -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. It further plans to expand the grocery business to 12 more states by the end of 2022. "The company's 100 million+ Meesho users will now have access to over 87 million active product listings across 36+ categories on a single platform thanks to the integration," the company added in the official blog post.

Overall, the start-up ecosystem is currently witnessing a wave of layoffs with cost restructuring exercises underway. Just last week, the ed-tech startup Unacademy laid off 600 employees, around 10 per cent of the total workforce, due to non-performance and role redundancy. These employees were primarily -- contractual workers and educators.

