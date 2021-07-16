Prepaid phone plans and free Netflix or Prime? You can save around Rs 10,000 with some care

Streaming giants Netflix, Amazon Prime and many others offer great content but do you realize the amount of money you spend on the subscription plans every year? If you have bought the subscription plans of all the OTT apps such as Prime, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and others, you end up spending close to Rs 10,000 every year. So why not get prepaid plans that offer a free subscription to Prime, Netflix and others.

Let us break it down for you, when you buy a Basic subscription plan of Netflix costing Rs 499 per month, you end up spending Rs 5988 per year. If you share the plan with your friend, you can get some respite but if you have no one to split the plan with you end up spending Rs 5988 per year. On top of that, if you have the yearly subscription plan of Amazon Prime, you spend Rs 999 per year. Additionally, the yearly subscription plan of Disney+ Hotstar will cost you Rs 1499 for a year. So if you add up the price of all three OTT plans and add some more like Sony Liv and Alt Balaji, the yearly cost would easily be around Rs 10,000.

So without realising we end up speeding around Rs 10,000 on streaming app subscriptions. Of course, that does not mean that you should cancel your subscriptions and opt for the prepaid or postpaid plans that come bundled with a free subscription to popular OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar.

Free subscription to Amazon Prime

So if you are an Airtel subscriber, you can get the Rs 299 prepaid plan that offers a free subscription to Amazon Prime, the plan comes with 30GB of data and has a validity of 30 days. You get truly unlimited calling and 100SMSes per day along with a subscription to the Apollo 24X7 app for three months.

— There is another Airtel plan that costs Rs 349 and offers a free subscription to Amazon Prime. The prepaid plan includes 2GB of data per day for 28 days along with unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day. If you are a postpaid user you can get a free Amazon Prime subscription for one year on plans costing Rs 499 and above.

Similarly, Vodafone or VI does not offer Prime benefits on prepaid plans. But if you are a postpaid user, you can get a free Amazon Prime subscription for one year on postpaid plans priced at Rs 399 and above

Free subscription to Netflix

Netflix comes with expensive subscription plans so no telecom operator other than Vodafone offers a free subscription to it. However, the Vodafone free subscription is only valid for postpaid users. Vodafone offers one year of free Netflix and Amazon Prime as well in its RedX limited edition post-paid plan priced at Rs 1099. So you get both the plans included in one pack along with unlimited data, unlimited calling and free SMSes per day. If you get this pack, you will not have to spend separately on Netflix, Amazon and internet data.

Free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar

Most Jio prepaid plans offer free subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar. Jio currently offers four prepaid plans that offer free subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar. The plans include Rs 401 prepaid plan, Rs 598 prepaid plan, Rs 777 and Rs 2599 prepaid plans. Out of the four plans, the best-selling monthly prepaid plan costs Rs 401. The plan includes 3GB of data per day along with 6GB of additional data. The plan also includes unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day.