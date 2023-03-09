PS5 India restock on March 10: Price, how to pre-order and other details

If you are looking forward to buying a PlayStation 5 but have been unable to get your hands on the console, there's good news for you. India is getting yet another restock of the PS5, and it begins on March 10, at 12 pm. Several online stores will be having the option of pre-ordering the PS5. The last restock of Sony's PS5 was two weeks ago. Sony had earlier announced that the PS5 shortage will be over soon across the world and looks like the company is trying its best to do full justice to this statement. Ever since its launch in 2021, the PlayStation 5 has been short on supply but looks like people will find it much easier to get their hands on the unit than before.

Sony PlayStation 5 restock: How to pre-order

The PS5 will be available for pre-ordering on various websites like Amazon, Vijay Sales, ShopAtSC, Flipkart, Croma, Games The Shop and Reliance Digital. Since these stocks usually don't last four hours as people are eager to purchase them soon, it is best to login to these websites a couple of minutes before the stock goes live. Sharp at 12 pm on March 10, the PS5 will be selling across these websites. Buyers are encouraged to place the pre-orders as soon as they get a chance.

Sony PlayStation 5 restock: Price

The disk edition of the PlayStation 5 costs Rs 54,990. Earlier, the price was Rs 50,000 but it had been increased recently. The console also has a God Of War: Ragnarok Bundle as well as a digital edition. The God of War:Ragnarok edition of the PS5 will be available for Rs 59,390. The digital edition, on the other hand, seems to not be available during the restock.

Sony's PlayStation 5 at India Gaming Show

Sony's PlayStation 5 was also available for sale at their kiosk at the India Gaming Show 2023 that was held from February 16 to 18 at Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

The kiosk also had PlayStation accessories such as DualSense and the newly launched DualSense Edge controller, face plates, Pulse 3D wireless headset and so on.

The DualSense controllers were available for a price of Rs 6,000 each, irrespective of the colour. However, there was no discount on the recently-released Dual Sense Edge or other accessories. Some of the games that were available for sale at the event are Horizon Forbidden West, Last of Us Part 2, God of War Ragnarok, Uncharted, GTA V, and Deathloop, among others.