PUBG and BGMI maker Krafton to launch new game in India soon, company confirms

Krafton, the maker of PUBG and BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) games, will soon launch a new mobile-specific game in India. The new title, Road to Valor Empires, is teased by Krafton India and its India CEO, Sean Sohn, on LinkedIn and other social media channels. The game has been developed by Dreamotion, which Krafton acquired in 2021. The developer already offers some strategy-action games in India, such as Ronin: The Last Samurai, Road to Valour: World War II, and GunStrider: Tap Strike.

Dreamotion also teased Road to Valor Empires on its YouTube channel multiple times in the last few months. Its official trailer, which was released in May 2022, highlights mythical characters that players can choose from. The official Google Play description notes that users would get to choose characters such as Athena (goddess of war), Odin (king of Asgard), Medusa, Manticore, Achilles, and even Valkyries.

The game may look inspired by The Age of Empires, but players can select mythical beings like dragons. The main aim of the title is to destroy the enemy's army. The company says Road to Valor: Empires is a real-time PVP strategy game where you can compete with players around the globe "while commanding mythical gods, beasts, and heroes." Creators of Road to Valor: Empires clearly state on Google Play that the game is free to download and play, but some in-game items can be purchased with real money. If players do not want to use this feature, they can block in-app purchases in device settings. Additionally, the action/strategy title will require access to the phone's media and mile to store game data. Krafton-owned Dreamotion notes that the company does not "access any of your photos and files."

As the name suggests, Road to Valor: Empires may have some similarities to Road to Valor: World War II. It is also a real-time PVP strategy game where you can compete with global players around the world as a General of World War II.

Meanwhile, Krafton is also planning to launch a new mobile-specific title called Defense Derby, created by its subsidiary RisingWings. The title will offer a PvP mode and players will need to create a deck and defend their castle. To create a powerful deck, users will need to obtain cards through an auction system.

Otherwise, Krafton's most popular PUBG franchise and BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) remain available to play on Android smartphones and iPhones due to security reasons. Both games were blocked by the Indian government.

