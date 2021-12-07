PUBG New State update will fix bugs, introduce new weapons, vehicles, and more

PUBG New State has announced a new update for the battle royale game. The new patch will introduce a host of new features and even some bug fixes. The new update will be rolled out on December 9.
From new weapons, cars and more to Survivor Pass Vol. 2 will all be a part of the new patch. Looking at the complaints of the players after the release of the game on Nov 4, 2021, the developers are rolling out new updates to improve the game performance so that all issues can be resolved quickly.
(Tweet Screenshot)
The December 9 patch will be released for Android and iOS platforms and accessible for everyone. PUBG New State players interested in getting their hands on fixes, as well as new additions, can keep an eye for the live game update on the Play Store for Android and the App Store for iPhone players.
It is recommended to use a WiFi network to download the new patch as it is expected to be huge file size. Here is a list of all the new additions the update will bring.
1. L85A3 Assault Rifle
Pros:
Highest damage of all 5.56 assault rifles
Performs well in mid to long-range firefights
Cons:
Low fire rate
The L85A3 can be found in both Erangel and Troi.
2. L85A3 [C1] VERTICAL FOREGRIP BIPOD
Pros:
Reduces vertical recoil of the L85A3
Easier recoil control when shooting while crouched or prone
Cons:
Slightly reduces ADS speed
3. M416 [C2] LONG BARREL
Pros:
Increases damage
Cons:
Increases vertical recoil
Once customized, this attachment will disable the M416's muzzle slot.
4. SLR [C2] 5.56MM BARREL
Pros:
Increases firing accuracy
Cons:
Decreased damage compared to the 7.62mm barrel
1. Mesta
Type: Gasoline, 2-seater
Special Notes: Quick acceleration, high speeds.
Location: Erangel, Troi (certain areas), Training Ground
Survivor Pass Volume 2:
The main character of this season is Bella of the Dream Runners Faction. You need to clear the story missions to collect all of Bella's costumes. You can get upgraded level rewards for the Premium Pass, vehicle skins, and more character costumes, and 1500 NC for Survivors upon reaching Level 48 of the Premium Pass. The games have also added BP Chests as a Free Pass reward.
The Lobby background and music have been changed to a winter festival theme.
The BP Store background has also been updated.
Fixed an issue with the joystick controls in control schemes #1 and #2 so that the control sensitivities will now be correctly applied based on the size of the joystick controls
Parkour moves can now be performed on doors from further away.
Changed the combat roll mechanics so that when executing a combat roll when your Boost Gauge is 20 or above, you will perform a Boost Roll instead and cover more ground
Boost Gauge lower than 20: Normal Roll
Boost Gauge higher than 20 lower than 90: Boost Roll (Tier 1)
Boost Gauge higher than 90: Boost Roll (Tier 2)
Changed vehicle boarding parameters so you do not have to be right beside the vehicle's door to be able to enter it.
Improved the [Drive], [Get In], and [Door] buttons so that they respond faster
Improved the vehicle handling controls for the Nova, Volta, and Dacia
Improved the left/right turning mechanisms to be smoother than before
Changed the electric sports car Nova from 4-wheel drive to front-wheel drive
Increased the size of the Boost button in the Default Button Settings
Changed the Boost button so that tapping it while in Auto-Drive will no longer cancel Auto-Drive
Added radios to vehicles
Fixed the buoyancy of vehicles in water so it is applied normally
Reduced the time that the engine will run when a vehicle is submerged in water from 10 seconds to 5 seconds
The graphics have been enhanced generally in both Troi and Erangel. The quality of the grass in Troi has been improved. The update will also introduce fixes for a majority of the visual bugs in Troi and Erangel.
Along with these, the upcoming PUBG New State update brings several quality-of-life upgrades and bug fixes.
