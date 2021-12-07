PUBG New State update will fix bugs, introduce new weapons, vehicles, and more

PUBG New State has announced a new update for the battle royale game. The new patch will introduce a host of new features and even some bug fixes. The new update will be rolled out on December 9.

From new weapons, cars and more to Survivor Pass Vol. 2 will all be a part of the new patch. Looking at the complaints of the players after the release of the game on Nov 4, 2021, the developers are rolling out new updates to improve the game performance so that all issues can be resolved quickly.

The December 9 patch will be released for Android and iOS platforms and accessible for everyone. PUBG New State players interested in getting their hands on fixes, as well as new additions, can keep an eye for the live game update on the Play Store for Android and the App Store for iPhone players.

It is recommended to use a WiFi network to download the new patch as it is expected to be huge file size. Here is a list of all the new additions the update will bring.

Weapons Overview:

1. L85A3 Assault Rifle

Pros:

Highest damage of all 5.56 assault rifles

Performs well in mid to long-range firefights

Cons:

Low fire rate

The L85A3 can be found in both Erangel and Troi.

2. L85A3 [C1] VERTICAL FOREGRIP BIPOD

Pros:

Reduces vertical recoil of the L85A3

Easier recoil control when shooting while crouched or prone

Cons:

Slightly reduces ADS speed

3. M416 [C2] LONG BARREL

Pros:

Increases damage

Cons:

Increases vertical recoil

Once customized, this attachment will disable the M416's muzzle slot.

4. SLR [C2] 5.56MM BARREL

Pros:

Increases firing accuracy

Cons:

Decreased damage compared to the 7.62mm barrel

New Vehicle:

1. Mesta

Type: Gasoline, 2-seater

Special Notes: Quick acceleration, high speeds.

Location: Erangel, Troi (certain areas), Training Ground

Survivor Pass Volume 2:

The main character of this season is Bella of the Dream Runners Faction. You need to clear the story missions to collect all of Bella's costumes. You can get upgraded level rewards for the Premium Pass, vehicle skins, and more character costumes, and 1500 NC for Survivors upon reaching Level 48 of the Premium Pass. The games have also added BP Chests as a Free Pass reward.

New Lobby Theme:

The Lobby background and music have been changed to a winter festival theme.

The BP Store background has also been updated.

Character controls and actions:

Fixed an issue with the joystick controls in control schemes #1 and #2 so that the control sensitivities will now be correctly applied based on the size of the joystick controls

Parkour moves can now be performed on doors from further away.

Changed the combat roll mechanics so that when executing a combat roll when your Boost Gauge is 20 or above, you will perform a Boost Roll instead and cover more ground

Boost Gauge lower than 20: Normal Roll

Boost Gauge higher than 20 lower than 90: Boost Roll (Tier 1)

Boost Gauge higher than 90: Boost Roll (Tier 2)

Vehicles:

Changed vehicle boarding parameters so you do not have to be right beside the vehicle's door to be able to enter it.

Improved the [Drive], [Get In], and [Door] buttons so that they respond faster

Improved the vehicle handling controls for the Nova, Volta, and Dacia

Improved the left/right turning mechanisms to be smoother than before

Changed the electric sports car Nova from 4-wheel drive to front-wheel drive

Increased the size of the Boost button in the Default Button Settings

Changed the Boost button so that tapping it while in Auto-Drive will no longer cancel Auto-Drive

Added radios to vehicles

Fixed the buoyancy of vehicles in water so it is applied normally

Reduced the time that the engine will run when a vehicle is submerged in water from 10 seconds to 5 seconds

Map Updates:

The graphics have been enhanced generally in both Troi and Erangel. The quality of the grass in Troi has been improved. The update will also introduce fixes for a majority of the visual bugs in Troi and Erangel.

Along with these, the upcoming PUBG New State update brings several quality-of-life upgrades and bug fixes.