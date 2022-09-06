Realme C33 launched in India: Price, top features, design and everything else you need to know

The Realme C33 has launched in India. The device is aimed at those who want a budget phone that doesn't cost more than Rs 10,000. The price starts from Rs 8,999 and customers can get it through Flipkart. It features an entry-level chip under the hood. But, one also gets a big screen and a massive battery. With the Realme C33, the company has also offered a new "Boundless Sea design" that looks refreshing, considering we don't see much of a design upgrade in the lower price segment. Here is a quick look at everything you want to know about the new Realme C33 4G phone.

Realme C33: Specifications

-Display: There is a 6.5-inch display that has 400nits of peak brightness.

-Processor: It is powered by a Unisoc T612 processor.

-RAM: It is being offered with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

-Storage: The Realme C33 is available in 32GB and 64GB storage models.

-Software: The device ships with Android 12 OS out of the box.

-Camera: It sports a 50-megapixel dual camera setup at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front.

-Battery: There is a 5,000mAh battery under the hood.

Realme C33: Top features

-The latest Realme C33 smartphone features a new "Boundless Sea design." The back panel has a shimmery sand composite texture and Realme has tried to imitate the "water flow effect" to make it look more attractive than some of the rivals in the same price range. The front looks similar to most of the phones out there.

- While the new Realme C33 doesn't have a powerful chipset, the budget phone has a 5,000mAh battery unit. . The good thing is Realme has also given an option to expand the internal storage (up to 1TB) using the microSD card slot.

- For photography, there is a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera. Realme is boasting that this sensor will offer detailed picturesque shots as well as bright low-light images. The camera app offers features like Portrait mode, Time-lapse, Expert mode and more. One will be able to record up to 1080p videos at 30fps.

-The handset has a big 6.5-inch screen for content consumption. The company is claiming that the new phone has an "Ultra-slim body. The photos show that the Realme C33 features a boxy design, similar to iPhones. So, the device has flat sides and the edges are a tad curved for a better grip.

Realme C33: Price in India

The Reame C33 price in India starts from Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. There is also the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant that will cost you Rs 9,999. The new Realme phone will be sold in three colours, including gold, Aqua Blue, and Black. The handset will be up for sale on September 12.