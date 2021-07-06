Realme GT 2 flagship with Snapdragon 895 chip may already be in works

Realme GT is the company's premium-level phone series, and it already has at least two phones under it. The company is planning more phones with GT in their names, and now rumours are rife that a Realme GT 2 is in the works. Realme is reportedly working on a successor to the GT 5G phone already, and the GT 2 may come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 processor. The Snapdragon 895 processor is likely the sequel to the Snapdragon 888 that powers Android flagships in 2021.

According to a tipster, who took to Weibo to share his intel, Realme is working on GT 2 and it is going to have the next-generation Snapdragon processor. In fact, the tipster has cited Realme president Wang Wei Derek to share information about the GT 5G successor, so there is some credibility here. One of the claims by the Realme president, per the tipster, is that the GT 2 will use the strongest SoC on an Android. That is a bit of an exaggeration, but it certainly points to the Snapdragon 895 processor that rumours are already rife about. Qualcomm may launch this processor in December of this year.

Qualcomm follows a one-flagship-processor-every-year cycle, which means the processor arrives in December and is going to be available on most Android flagships throughout the year. Then, the company releases a slightly powerful version of the same processor, which brands use on their phones meant for gaming and other high-performance stuff. For instance, the chip-making company launched the Snapdragon 888 last year in December and its Snapdragon 888 Plus processor arrived last month.

It is strange that Realme's GT 5G successor is already in the rumour mill -- and it has not been more than three months since the original debut of the company's flagship phone in China. There is nothing else available about the Realme GT 2 at this point except for the speculation about the Snapdragon 895 processor. There will definitely be a flagship phone from Realme next year with Qualcomm's top-end processor, but whether it will be called GT 2 is something only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Realme is likely working on the GT Master Edition. The upcoming phone has leaked vividly through press renders, where it can be seen sharing looks with Oppo's recent Reno phones. The specifications of the phone are out, too. However, there is huge confusion over things such as the processor and the camera on the phone. On one hand, rumours say GT Master Edition will use a Snapdragon 888 SoC, while, on the other hand, a recent report by 91Mobiles suggested there is going to be a Snapdragon 778G processor inside the phone.

Not just the processor, there are rumours teetering between a 50-megapixel main camera, a 64-megapixel camera, and a 108-megapixel camera for the Realme GT Master Edition. The initial rumours suggested a 50-megapixel Sony sensor, but, some rumours later said it is going to be a 108-megapixel sensor until a fresh report suggested there instead be a 64-megapixel camera on the rear camera system of the phone. Of all, the 108-megapixel camera makes the most sense because Realme is going to pitch this phone as camera-centric, and what else could be better than a 108-megapixel sensor?

For what it is worth, we will find out more about the Realme GT Master Edition in the coming days. Rumours say the launch of the phone may take place sometime in July, so let us wait for an official confirmation now.