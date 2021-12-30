Realme GT 2 Pro may allow you to record videos without shakes, do microscopic photography

Realme GT 2 Pro is coming this January 4 and the company is leaving no stone unturned in building hype around it by sharing new information about the phone every day. The latest piece of information about the Realme GT 2 Pro confirms that it will be the first Realme phone ever to come with optical image stabilisation in its cameras. The triple cameras will also include a microscope, much like what the Oppo Find X3 Pro has.

In the latest poster on Weibo, Realme confirmed its rear system will have two 50-megapixel main cameras, one of which will bear a Sony IMX766 sensor, which we have seen on the Oppo Find X3 Pro and the OnePlus 9 Pro previously. This sensor will use optical image stabilisation (OIS) for videos, allowing users to record videos without jerks or jitters. OIS in cameras is helpful when you want to make videos while moving. The resulting video is smooth and is free from any shakes.

Besides OIS in the main sensor, the second Sony sensor will bring an industry-first 150-degree field-of-view, which is by far the widest angle on a smartphone camera. But this is only marginally better than what current ultra-wide-angle cameras offer. Most phones today can offer as high as 148 degrees in their ultra-wide-angle cameras. But that slight spike in the angle may be significant for Realme in terms of offering features.

For instance, the Realme GT 2 Pro is confirmed to feature a Fisheye mode that allows creative photography with an ultra-long depth of field.

The third sensor in the camera system of the Realme GT 2 Pro will be a 2-megapixel microscope camera, which is similar to the 3-megapixel microscope camera that is there on the Oppo Find X3 Pro. As the name suggests, this camera will allow you to click objects in their microscopic state, which a naked eye cannot possibly see. It will offer 30X magnification with a depth of field four times better than that of the Find X3 Pro's camera and two times better object-distance. According to Digital Chat Station, the camera would be able to detect human skin and water.

This is a feature that you will fancy in the beginning but it is unlikely to become mainstream. Perhaps that is why the next Oppo flagship, the Find X5 Pro, is reported to have ditched the microscopic sensor.