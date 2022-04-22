Realme GT 2 with Snapdragon 888, fast-charging battery launched in India, prices start at Rs 34,999

Realme GT 2 has arrived in India as the company's new premium phone. The GT 2 is the vanilla variant in the series, bringing slightly less powerful specifications than the high-end GT 2 Pro. The GT 2 Pro comes with a design similar to that of the GT 2 Pro, using the same environment-friendly biopolymer material. It also has the same, catchy pattern on the back. Specifications wise, the GT 2 uses last year's flagship processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, which is still among the fastest.

Realme launched the GT 2 in China alongside the GT 2 Pro back in January. The GT 2 essentially comes as the successor to the Realme GT 5G, which arrived last year as the company's flagship phone after it killed the X-series. But if you take a look at the specifications, it is more or less the same as the GT 5G. There are no major changes in the specifications of the new GT 2, except for the design.

Realme GT 2 price in India

The Realme GT 2 has been launched in two variants. The one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 34,999, while the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 38,999. The phone comes in Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black colours — similar to those available on the GT 2 Pro.

If you buy the GT 2 during its initial sales, you will be eligible for a discount of Rs 5,000 when you use an HDFC Bank credit or debit card. The effective price, consequently, will be Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively. At these prices, the GT 2 might as well be better value for money than last year's GT 5G.

Realme GT 2 specifications

The Realme GT 2 comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1300 nits, and a screen-to-body ratio of 92.6 per cent. Protecting the display is Corning Gorilla Glass 5. This phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is no support for a microSD card, however. It has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and it runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0.

The three cameras on the Realme GT 2's back include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, which is also present on the more expensive GT 2 Pro. Accompanying the main sensor are a 119-degree wide-angle lens and a 4cm macro lens. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX471 sensor with an F2.5 aperture. The phone comes with a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to 65W and a compatible charger comes with the phone. There is, however, no wireless charging on the phone.