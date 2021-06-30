Realme GT Master Edition leaked specifications reveal 108-megapixel camera, July launch likely

Realme's GT series has got a bright future ahead. At the recent global 5G summit, the company laid out the strategy and hierarchy for its future phones, according to which, the GT series will be at the top. That means all the high-end features are going to come to GT series phones. The Realme Snapdragon 870-powered phone, which was previously thought would be the X9 Pro, is now said to arrive as the GT Master Edition. Now, a fresh report has tipped key specifications of the Realme GT Master Edition ahead of its expected launch in July.

According to reliable tipster Ice Universe, who took to Weibo to share their findings, the Realme GT Master Edition will sport a 108-megapixel camera on the back. This is in line with what Realme announced at the summit. The company said that a camera-focused flagship phone under the GT series will arrive sometime in July. A 108-megapixel camera definitely shows the phone is big on photography, at least by numbers at this point. If true, the Realme GT Master Edition will debut as the company's second phone with a 108-megapixel camera. The first one is the Realme 8 Pro, which sells for Rs 19,999.

Contrary to what this tipster said, previous reports hinted at a 50-megapixel Sony camera on the Realme GT Master Edition. The phone was also rumoured to come with a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel black-and-white camera on the rear camera system. However, the tipster has contradicted that there will be a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera accompanying the 108-megapixel main camera on the Realme GT Master Edition.

Among other specifications, the Realme GT Master Edition will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which means you can expect one of the best performances for Android. The tipster added the GT Master Edition will have a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This is also a bit contradictory to previous reports that suggested the phone would have a 120Hz refresh rate instead. Both the tipster and previous reports have said the GT Master Edition will use a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

With this new tip about the key specifications of the Realme GT Master Edition, things get a bit confusing. Realme has not said anything about the specifications of this phone. Neither did it confirm the name of the phone. However, Realme vice president Xu Qi Chase shared a photo of the retail box of the company's upcoming phone placed before the Realme Book laptop that was teased earlier this month during the GT 5G global launch event.