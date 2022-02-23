Realme GT Neo 3 tipped to launch with Dimensity 8100 SoC, 120Hz display

.Relame launched two new devices under the GT series recently. And fresh leaks indicated that the company is already working on another GT series phone. This device, allegedly called Realme GT Neo 3, will succeed GT Neo 2 launched in India last year. The Neo 2 packs high-end hardware at an affordable price, thus expectations from the rumored GT Neo 3 will be high.

Realme is set to unveil the Realme GT 2 series on February 28. So it's possible that we may hear about the launch details of Realme GT Neo 3 at the event. While Realme is yet to reveal the details of this device, a TENNA listing gives us a peek at the expected specs and the design. The phone appears with RMX3560 and RMX3562 models numbers. It is believed that two models are network variants of the Realme GT Neo 3.

The design of the Realme GT Neo 3 has been corroborated by the latest TENNA leaks. It can be seen with a rectangular camera module that houses triple rear cameras and an LED flash. While at the front, there's a centered punch-hole camera for selfies.

According to the TENNA listing, Relame GT Neo 3 may sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz high refresh rate. It could be powered by an octa-core Dimensity 8100 chipset clocked at 2.85GHz. The phone is said to be offered in multiple configurations with the top model getting up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Realme GT Neo 3 may feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it could get a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

The phone with model number RMX3560 is likely to be powered by a 4500mAh battery, while the one with RMX3562 may get a 5000mAh. These devices may bring support for 65W charging.

It is hinted that Realme GT Neo 3 could make its way later in July. However, we are yet to hear any confirmation from the brand. So we will have to wait for further information to confirm any of the details.