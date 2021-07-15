Realme launches C21Y phone with 5000 mAh battery

Realme has expanded its C series line-up of smartphones with the C21Y. The Realme C21Y is equipped with an AI triple camera with super nightscape, 6.5-inch HD+ mini drop fullscreen, UNISOC T610 octa-core 12 nm processor, and a large 5000 mAh battery.

The C21Y made its official debut in Vietnam, and the 12nm Tiger T610 chip can clock up to 1.8GHz. It comes in a 4 GB +64 GB variant, with up to 256GB expandable storage. The phone is powered by a massive 5000 mAh battery that does not support a fast charge.

However, Realme C21Y can reverse charge other devices while on the go. It uses an old micro-USB interface. Like other Realme phones, it runs on Realme UI 1.0 based on Android 10. The Realme C21Y has three cameras on the rear of the device.

The cameras include a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel mono-lens camera with a fixed lens. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter inside the notch. The selfie camera supports AI beauty, HDR mode, portrait mode, and Filter, designed for trendsetting photography.

The phone is LTE-only and has two nano-SIM slots, and it comes with connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n. There's also a micro-USB port on the bottom, as well as a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Realme C21Y is available in two different variants. The one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage costs VND 3,490,000 (approx. Rs. 11,300), while the other with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage costs VND 3,990,000 (approx. Rs 13,000). The smartphone is available in two colour options: black and blue.

Realme C21Y is expected to be launched in Sri Lanka this week.

In other news, Realme has announced that the Realme Watch 2 Pro will be launched in India next week on July 23. The Realme Watch 2 Pro has a big 1.75-inch display and offers a resolution of 320 x 385 pixels. The display has a peak brightness of 600 nits. The wearable comes with more than 100 watch faces, and users can access some live watch faces from the RealmeLink app.

Moreover, the smartwatch features a dual-satellite GPS system and a blood oxygen monitoring sensor. It also has an optical heart rate sensor, a sleep cycle tracker, and a pedometer for step tracking. The smartwatch has 90 different sports modes, including badminton, skipping, football, and others.

The watch is powered by a large 390 mAh battery that the company claims can last for up to 14 days. The smartwatch comes with an IP68 water-resistant rating.

The Realme Watch 2 Pro is priced at Euros 75 in Europe (approx. Rs. 6,600).