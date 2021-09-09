Realme launches its first portable Bluetooth speakers in India starting at Rs 999

Realme has launched its first portable speakers in India. They are called the Cobble Bluetooth Speaker and the Pocket Bluetooth Speaker. Both the speakers originally arrived earlier this year in Malaysia, with India being the second market for their launch. Realme is touting that its new portable speakers let customers "enjoy the immersive sound experience with extra bass power anytime, anywhere". Both the Cobble and Pocket Bluetooth speakers are a part of the Realme TechLife ecosystem, which is a line of non-mobile products by the company.

The first product in the speaker category was the Realme Soundbar, which the company launched last year alongside the 55-inch 4K TV. So, these two speakers come months after their launch. Realme is targeting Xiaomi with the two new speakers as the latter already has a decent range of portable speakers in India under its Mi brand. Realme's portable speakers also come at affordable prices, so they are likely to give tough competition. Realme's speakers also come with interesting designs, which, I think, will drive sales.

Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker, Pocket Bluetooth Speaker price in India

The Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker costs Rs 1,799 but it will be available for Rs 1,499 initially. It comes in Metal Black and Electronic Blue colours. Realme's Pocket Bluetooth Speaker, on the other hand, costs Rs 1,099 but its initial-period price will be Rs 999. This speaker comes in Classic Black and Dessert White colourways. Both speakers will go on their first sale starting at 12 pm on September 15 from Flipkart, Realme's online stores, and partner offline stores across the country.

Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker, Pocket Bluetooth Speaker specifications

The new Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker looks like a cobblestone, which is a continuation of the design that Realme introduced with the Buds Q last year. It is a Bluetooth speaker with a lanyard, which glows in the dark so it becomes easy to find it. There is a 5W Dynamic Bass Boost driver inside the speaker and it supports the 88mm Super Low Latency feature for gaming. The speaker uses Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connection. There are three equaliser-presets on the speaker that you can select with a button. The Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker comes with an IPX5 rating for water splashes, meaning you can use it near a swimming pool, but Realme advises against downing the speaker. The Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker is rated to deliver a 9-hour playback time, thanks to the 1500mAh battery. You can pair two speakers for a stereo effect.

Coming to the Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker, the speaker also comes with a lanyard to make it easy to carry around. However, it does not glow like the one on the Cobble. The speaker weighs 113 grams, which makes it portable. The company says the speaker is built using durable material, but I think it is hardened plastic.

The Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker uses a 3W dynamic bass boost driver, along with a passive radiator. It has an IPX5 rating for water splashes, because of which it is suitable to keep near a swimming pool. The speaker supports stereo pairing with another speaker and has physical buttons for music playback and equaliser settings. The battery on this speaker is said to last around six hours and can be charged using a USB-C port.