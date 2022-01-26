Realme Pad users, Android 12 update will arrive this year as company backtracks

Realme Pad users were stunned when the company announced there would be no Android 12 for the tablet a few days back. The news was ill-timed as well as unfortunate for customers, because the Realme Pad came across as a good tablet on a budget but no future Android updates meant less value, especially when other tablets such as Nokia T20 promise two years of Android version upgrades. Realme has now backtracked on its stance and announced the Realme Pad will receive Android 12 later this year.

"Realme Pad will get the Android 12 Update in Q3, 2022 and would also have 3 years of security update," said Realme in a statement, citing "requirements of the users" as the reason behind the announcement. The company has not said exactly when the update will become available, but it is good news for Realme Pad users who were left high and dry after Realme's last announcement.

Android 12, the company said, will bring "unprecedented customisation options" that will fulfil the creative requirements of the Realme Pad users. While Realme did not clarify what customisation options it is talking about, it did mention that users can expect enhanced lock screen and notifications interface, scrolling screenshots, a dedicated one-hand mode for keyboard, and improved widgets as a part of the Android 12 update.

Realme launched the Realme Pad back in September as its first tablet running Android. The demand for big-screen devices urged not only Realme but also other companies, such as Motorola, Lenovo, and Nokia to bring tablets at affordable costs. The Realme Pad arrived as the cheapest tablet amongst them and its good specifications made it a value for money device.

The specifications of the Realme Pad include a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (Widescreen Ultra eXtended Graphics Array Plus) full-screen display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, and a 7100mAh battery with 18W fast charging technology. The tablet was launched with Android 11 with a near-stock interface, unlike the heavily customised skin that comes as part of Realme UI software.

In my review, I mostly praised the Realme Pad, calling it an entertainment package. The tablet's large display with 2K resolution is the real appeal here. I thoroughly enjoyed watching Netflix shows on the tablet, also because the speakers on the Realme Pad are pretty loud. It is not much of a device for doing office work, though, and it is fine because the price is low. The bottom line is that the Realme Pad was my top recommendation to anyone asking for a cheap tablet.