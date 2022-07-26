Realme Pad X, Watch 3 and 5 more smart-products launched in India

Realme has launched a host of AIoT products in India, which include a new tablet, dubbed Realme Pad X, and a smartwatch named Realme Watch 3. The company has also introduced two audio products - Buds Wireless 2S neckband-style earphones and Buds Air 3 Neo TWS earbuds. There's also Realme's first monitor in India, called the Realme Flat monitor. As a part of tablet accessories, we get a Smart Keyboard and Pencil.

The tablet succeeds Realme's existing Realme Pad and Pad Mini, both designed for budget-oriented customers. The Pad X, on the other hand, is the company's semi-premium tablet that gets 5G support. The Watch 3 succeeds Watch 2 and now includes a Bluetooth calling feature.

Realme Pad X, Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S, and Flat Monitor prices in India

The Realme Pad X has three storage variants and the base variant costs Rs 19,999. It comes with only Wi-Fi support and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The next variant supports 5G but with the same RAM and storage configuration. It carries a price tag of Rs 25,999.

The Realme Pad X's top-tier model has 5G, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage, and it costs Rs 27,999. The sale of the tablet will begin on August 1 and the company is also offering some introductory sale offers. If you avail these offers, the tablet will cost Rs 17,999, Rs 23,999, and Rs 25,999 for three variants, respectively.

The Realme Watch 3 comes with a price tag of Rs 3,499, but as a part of the introductory sale offer, you will get it for Rs 2,999. The Buds Air 3 Neo cost Rs 1,999, while the Buds Wireless 2S are priced at Rs 1,499.

The Realme Flat Monitor is priced at Rs 12,999. The Smart Keyboard and Pencil carry a price tag of Rs 4,999 and Rs 5,499.

Realme Pad X specifications

The Realme Pad X comes with a 10.95-inch WUXGA+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 84.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio, and DC dimming capabilities. Under the hood, it draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC that powers several budget 5G smartphones. The chipset comes paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There's also support for dynamic RAM tech that utilises idle storage to increase RAM capacity.

Speaking of the design, the Realme Pad X gets two colour options - Blue and Black. There are four speaker grilles and the tablet runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3 for Pad. This is a good addition, as many budget tablets run on Android 11.

Other key features include 5G, 8,340mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and reverse charging.

Realme Watch 3

The Watch 3 comes with a 1.8-inch display with 240x286 resolution. It also gets an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Users can choose over 110 watch faces.

The Realme Watch 3 comes with a 340mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to seven days of battery life. The watch is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones via the Realme Link app. Health features include SpO2 tracking, stress monitoring, sleep tracker, and heart rate sensor.

As mentioned, the Realme Watch 3 also gets Bluetooth calling to let users speak on call directly on the watch through dedicated speakers and a microphone. As the name suggests, the connection between the phone and the watch is established via Bluetooth.

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S

The Buds Air 3 Neo feature an in-canal design with narrow stems to control music. There's support for Dolby Atmos, but it only works with supported smartphones and tablets. These are touted to offer 30 hours of music playback and there's no support for ANC. But the earbuds come with the ENC feature to eliminate ambient noises while listening to music.

The Realme Buds Wireless 2S come with 11.2mm dynamic bass drivers and AI ENC noise cancellation support. The earphones have two colour variants - Blue and Yellow. These work with both iPhones and Android smartphones, and the company claims a battery life of 24 hours. The in-line controls let users manage volume and activate voice assistants.

Realme Flat Monitor

As mentioned, the Realme Flat Monitor is Realme's first monitor to come to India. It has a 23.8-inch full-HD bezel-less panel and a 75Hz refresh rate. The company is flaunting its slim profile and its thinnest part measures a 6.9-inch display.

Connectivity options on the monitor include HDMI, VGA, and Type-C ports.