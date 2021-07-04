Realme's sub-brand Dizo teases its first mobile, could be a feature phone

Realme's sub-brand Dizo which launched a couple of audio products last week, has now teased the launch of a feature phone. Dizo shared a poster on Twitter regarding its upcoming feature phone.

The phone itself is not clearly visible, but it reveals that the next product is a feature phone with a circular island on the rear housing a camera and flash.

Dizo has not divulged any information about the upcoming phone, but it could be Dizo 500 that received FCC certification back in May. That one has a brand logo on the rear panel, the teased pictures only show the textured back cover.

The FCC photos reveal that the Dizo Star 500 has a 2.4-inch colour TFT display with a resolution of 240x320 pixels and a traditional keypad below. It has 32MB of RAM with built-in 32MB storage. It is dual-SIM compatible with 2G connectivity, a single rear camera with flash, a microSD slot. A 1,830 mAh battery powers it.

The feature phone includes music and FM radio. It has Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro USB port for charging.

At the FCC certification, the Dizo 500 was accompanied by another model, Dizo 300. Compared to Dizo 500, it has a smaller screen but a better battery capacity of 2,500 mAh. The Star 300 also includes dual SIM compatibility, 2G connectivity, and a microSD card slot for storage expansion, just like the Star 500.

With the launch of its new feature phones, it seems that Realme is trying to penetrate the feature phone market in India that is currently dominated by Reliance Jio and Nokia. Nokia even sells its highly nostalgic 3310 model at an affordable price.

Whereas, Jio sells its JioPhone with support for 4G LTE networks, video calls, access to popular smartphone apps, and a few of the Google services.

India witnessed a decline of a marginal 2 per cent in feature phone shipments, according to a report by CMR Mobile Handset Review report for Q4 2020. Transsion Holdings. iTel was the best-selling brand for the quarter.

Recently Dizo launched the lineup of its audio products, including GoPods TWS earbuds that sport a 10mm bass boost driver and has a Bass Boost+ algorithm tuned by Realme and Dizo. It has an Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) feature to reduce ambient noise and supports Bluetooth v5.0.

The company also launched its Wireless Neckband. Both the products are expected to go on sale from July 7.